Adam Driver Fights off Dinosaurs in Latest Sci-Fi Thriller '65' Trailer
The trailer for Adam Driver‘s newest sci-fi thriller has officially been released. Titled 65, the Sony Pictures project sees Driver return to outer space, this time as an astronaut who has just crash landed on Earth, 65 million years ago. In this film, Driver plays the titular character of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
hypebeast.com
Kojima Productions, Hammerstone Studios Producing 'Death Stranding' Movie Adaptation
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are developing and producing a movie adaptation of Hideo Kojima‘s 2019 video game, Death Stranding. The Japanese video game designer and director confirmed the news in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.” This adaptation will mark the first feature film from Kojima Productions, with reports stating that “it will introduce new elements and characters into the ‘Death Stranding’ world.
hypebeast.com
Amazon Studios Developing Live-Action 'God of War' Series
Amazon Studios has ordered a live-action series of the celebrated video game series, God of War. According to reports, the adaptation will be based on the 2018 game and will follow Kratos’ supposed attempt in “retirement” in Midgar. When his wife dies, however, he and his estranged son, Atreus, go on a journey to the highest peak in order to spread her ashes. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world,” Variety adds.
hypebeast.com
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Drops New 'Avatar' Track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday, December 16, The Weeknd has released his contribution to the film’s official soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The song, which was written by The Weeknd, features production by Swedish House Mafia and composer...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Capsule Collaboration
Following their inaugural collaboration in May, Givenchy and Disney have reunited to craft an all-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in honor of Lunar New Year and The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. For the collaboration, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a first in the history of character...
hypebeast.com
PinkPantheress Channels Overwhelming Angst With New ‘Take me home’ EP
Music’s resident rising popstar PinkPantheress has released a new EP Take me home. The new 3-track project comes just in time for the Christmas holiday – a gift sure to excite her growing international fan base. The EP begins with “Boy’s a liar” and the Kaytranada-produced cut “Do you miss me?,” which were both released last month. From feelings of contemplation to romance and longing, what stands out about the UK-born songstress’ musical style is her way of fusing deep and sometimes sorrowful messages with upbeat music.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Shares “Count Me Out” Music Video Starring Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren plays Kendrick Lamar’s therapist in the new visual for “Count Me Out.” Lamar directed and executive produced the video alongside his pgLang collaborator Dave Free. “Kendrick, Kendrick,” Mirren says to Lamar. “Did you hear what I just said?”. The rapper, meanwhile, sits at...
hypebeast.com
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is All About Love in His New Song "Let Go"
Back on a victory lap of his worldwide hit “Doja” — which became the first U.K. rap record to appear on Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade — West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new song aptly dubbed “Let Go.”. It’s no lie...
hypebeast.com
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
hypebeast.com
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
hypebeast.com
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
hypebeast.com
Patty Jenkins Speaks Out on 'Wonder Woman 3' Departure Rumors, Saying She "Never Walked Away"
Director Patty Jenkins is officially breaking her silence and clearing the air about what happened with Wonder Woman 3. Jenkins recently released a lengthy statement on Twitter that debunked any rumors regarding the third installment of Wonder Woman. She began the statement with, “Sigh…I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue.” She wanted fans to understand that she did not choose to walk away from WW3 explaining,
hypebeast.com
Henry Cavill Confirms He Will "Not Be Returning as Superman"
Henry Cavill has officially announced that he will not be “returning as Superman.” He took to Instagram to release a statement, while DC Studios’ new head James Gunn also took to Twitter to confirm the news that the titular actor will not be joining their new universe. The news comes after Gunn took to Twitter to reassure fans that, “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”
