UI hopes students return to campus next semester

A memo from University of Idaho leaders to students says the university will increase security measures next semester and hopes students will return to the Moscow campus in January.

As the fall semester reaches its end, many UI students chose to complete their courses remotely in response to the unsolved murders of UI students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13.

UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said last week that an estimated 25-40% of students left campus in the past few weeks and are participating in classes remotely.