Rock n roll country style punks come to San Francisco’s Bottom Of The Hill!. So The Detroit Cobras are like this punk band with a heavy influence of rockabilly. So think Elvis and Johnny Cash mixed with Black Flag and Bad Religion and a twist of B.B. King. That’s the Cobra’ sound! Not too bad. You know I dont think youve heard of them but they are worth a go on the car stereo system or your headset. Overall these gals have a pretty traditionally American aesthetic and I can truly love and respect it! They are the headliners for an opening act called The Atom Age and I was slightly surprised to see them on the roster. I actually have heard of these guys and I like them! Very rockabilly and gothabilly! Pretty much have the same sound as The Detroit Cobras but a little less traditional punk. Songs from The Atom Age I recommend are We Disappear In The Night and Walk Through Walls.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO