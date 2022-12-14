ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Erik ten Hag unsure when Jadon Sancho will return for Manchester United

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xukd_0jhw5A8R00

Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United .

The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”

Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of the season, but missed the final four games before the World Cup break and did not join United on their recent two-match tour of Spain.

Ten Hag said Sancho has been working on his own fitness programme, using a coach in the Netherlands who has previously worked with the United boss.

“I have had several talks with Jadon,” said Ten Hag. “He’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73million in 2021, but has not been able to replicate his goal-scoring form for the Bundesliga club in England so far.

“When the league started he played some good games, but after we got a drop of levels,” said Ten Hag. “Sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it.

“Most of the time it comes slowly. First you observe but the stats back it up. In the start of the season he had goals and assists but his key moments and key actions became less and less.

“It’s a combination of physical but also mental. We’re trying to research and get him back.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morocco passion spills over to illustrate why World Cup third place play-off truly matters

An innocuous moment to many, but as Yahia Attiyat Allah roared in the face of the referee after half an hour of this World Cup third place play-off, you understood how much this really meant to Morocco.The Qatari official Abdulrahman Al-Jassim had pointed for a goal kick after a mesmerising move led by Sofiane Boufal.The Angers midfielder darted in from the left and swapped passes with Bilal El Khannous to slice through the heart of Croatia. And just as Boufal prepared to apply the decisive finish, Josip Sutalo brought the move to an abrupt halt with a fantastic block.Instinct...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate decides to continue as England manager – reports

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as England manager, according to reports.The 52-year-old has been mulling over his future since England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France in Qatar a week ago.According to The Times and Daily Telegraph, Southgate is now ready to tell the Football Association that he will continue in the role he has held since 2016.England earned plaudits for their play in Qatar despite the huge disappointment of another last-eight exit in a major tournament.Southgate had faced criticism for England’s poor performances in the build-up to the World Cup and offered no guarantees after the France...
The Independent

France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s Argentina

Defending champions France are training ahead the World Cup final match against Messi’s Argentina. Defenders Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman didn’t take part in Friday’s training session because they had cold-like symptoms."I think there is a flu going around, but it's nothing too serious and they will be fine I think for Sunday," said Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani, who scored France's second goal against Morocco.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Luka Modric gives update on Croatia future after playing last World Cup game

Luka Modric has confirmed that his final World Cup game will not send him into international retirement but is unsure at the moment if he will carry on for Croatia until Euro 2024.The 37-year-old midfielder captained Croatia in the 2-1 win over Morocco which meant that his side finished third in Qatar, following on from a second-placed finish in Russia four years ago.Modric, who has won a national record 162 caps, is considering playing in Germany in Euro 2024 but has vowed to be available for the Nations League finals in June. Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands are...
The Independent

Argentina vs France referee: Who is World Cup final official Szymon Marciniak?

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Marciniak was given the honour of reffing the showpiece final by Fifa’s chairman of referees Pierluigi Collina, who has been assessing the officials across the tournament in Qatar.He is the first-ever Pole to referee a World Cup final and he is being assisted by compatriots PaweÅ Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz while another countryman - Tomasz Kwiatkowski - is the VAR for the game.Marciniak has already taken charge of both Argentina and France in Qatar. He had the...
The Independent

What channel is Argentina vs France on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 final

A blockbuster World Cup final sees Argentina and France battle it out for glory in Qatar.Fresh from victory over Morocco, the defending champions take on the greatest player of all time to many in Lionel Messi, who inspired a statement victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.Antoine Griezmann insists Les Bleus will be busy drilling their gamplan to cope with Messi , who he admits provides a unique challenge.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how...
The Independent

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans' hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia.In the Moroccan capital, national team's fans were disappointed by Saturday's loss, but pointed with pride to the team’s historic performance.“They remain...
The Independent

Argentina vs France predicted lineups and team news for World Cup final

France can create history as just the third team in World Cup history to defend their title when they face Argentina on Sunday in Qatar.After Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962), Didier Deschamps’ side will look for a repeat of 2018 after holding off a spirited Morocco in the semi-finals, while the Albiceleste powered past Croatia.If Messi is the key to the game and the man Les Bleus must stop, Antoine Griezmann is conscious of the work that needs to be done between now and kick-off.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We...
The Independent

Luke Modric helps Croatia to third place at Qatar World Cup

Luka Modric exited football’s biggest stage with a bronze medal after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the World Cup third-place play-off.The Real Madrid midfielder, 37, has yet to call time on his international career but this was likely to be his last World Cup appearance as the 2018 runners-up took third spot in Qatar following a 2-1 win at Khalifa International Stadium.If Modric is about to bow out, a rising star of Croatian football opened the scoring with the masked Josko Gvardiol heading in early on, only for Achraf Dari to level less than two minutes later for...
The Independent

Croatia vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup third-place play-off result and final score after Mislav Orsic stunner

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to leave Qatar on a high after again surpassing expectations following their run to the final in 2018.Mislav Orsic’s late first-half strike was enough to settle the contest after two early goals inside the first nine minutes set the tone for a pulsating encounter, Achraf Dari cancelling out Josko Gvardiol’s opener for Croatia.A bronze medal may have served as nothing more than consolation after both sides endured disappointment in the semi-finals, but Croatia and Morocco looked eager to make amends after losing to Argentina and France respectively.Youssef...
The Independent

World Cup play-off: Croatia pocket bronze as Morocco make history despite defeat

Croatia claimed the World Cup bronze medal with their play-off victory over history-makers MoroccoIt was a nail-biting start to the game, with Josko Gvardiol’s diving header which gave Croatia the lead in the first seven minutes of the game.Morocco’s Achraf Dari levelled the score just two minutes later by nodding home from close range, but it was Mislav Orsic, scoring a goal three minutes before half-time, who sealed the game for Croatia.The Morocco team made history as the first African team to finish fourth in a World Cup ever.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Croatia celebrate World Cup bronze after winning play-off against MoroccoWorld Cup 2022: Morocco take on Croatia in third place battle on day 28Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match
The Independent

Sinisa Mihajlovic dies, aged 53

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who helped Red Star Belgrade win the European Cup in 1991 and went on to manage Serie A clubs including AC Milan and Bologna, has died at the age of 53, the Football Association of Serbia has confirmed.Mihajlovic, who left Bologna in September after a poor start to the season, had been battling long-term health problems after announcing in 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.In a statement posted on their website, the Serbian FA wrote: “Sad news for Serbian football, the region, Europe and the football world – Sinisa Mihajlovic has passed away.RIP Sinisa. La Fiorentina...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Croatia edge out Morocco to clinch third place

Croatia finished the World Cup as bronze medallists after beating Morocco 2-1 in Saturday’s third-place play-off, while preparations continued for Argentina and France ahead of their showdown in Sunday’s final.Here, the PA news agency looks at how things unfolded on the penultimate day of the tournament in Qatar.Third place for CroatiaZlatko Dalic’s Croatia followed up their runners-up effort at the Russia 2018 World Cup with third place in Qatar as Mislav Orsic’s fine effort secured victory over the tournament’s surprise package Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium.Orsic struck what would prove to be the winner in the 42nd minute after Josko...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy