ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Inditex Remains Resilient as Sales Rise 11 Percent in Q3 Amid Price Hikes

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0JCY_0jhw54vK00

PARIS Zara parent company Inditex is continuing its climb.

Sales increased 11 percent in the third quarter at the global fast-fashion giant, to 8.2 billion euros in the reporting period to the end of October. It was a slight slowdown from the second quarter, which saw sales rise 16 percent, but still demonstrated resilience despite global economic jitters.

More from WWD

That trend seems to be holding steady as we head into the holiday shopping season. Store and online sales in constant currency between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8 increased 12 percent over the same pre-holiday period in 2021, the company said.

“We have had a very strong sales performance in the nine months of 2022, and this performance has continued during this period with autumn collections very well received by our customers,” said Inditex chief executive officer Oscar Garcia Maceiras in a call following the release of the results.

“The execution of the business model has also been remarkable despite a challenging environment. These are the reasons why sales EBIT and net income have reached historic highs both in the first nine months and in the third quarter of 2022,” he added.

Inflationary increases and the cost of sourcing were up 13 percent, but the company remains “rigorous” on its cost control.

Seeking to get ahead of the supply chain sourcing curve, the company increased its inventory inflow going into the year, which resulted in 27 percent increase of stock as of Oct. 31. As of Dec. 8, inventory levels were up 8 percent as the company moves into the holiday selling season. Chief financial officer Ignacio Fernandez emphasized that it is focusing on full-price sales and that its participation in big discount events such as Black Friday are “limited.”

This all comes as Zara is trying to transform its fast-fashion reputation by raising prices — by more than 5 percent since spring in anticipation of inflationary pressures — and upscale its offering since founder Amancio Ortega’s daughter Marta Ortega took over as non-executive chair on April 1.

The cost increases have been “a very focused exercise and it’s not across the board,” noted Fernandez, and are concentrated on the fashion collections and more upscale items. Prices will remain steady — for now.

“In the situation where there are issues, especially on the cost side, that we are required to adjust prices to defend our gross margin, we always do it in a very progressive way,” Fernandez said.

Zara has been looking to reframe its offerings with high-profile designer collaborations, including model Kaia Gerber, iconic 1990s designer Narciso Rodriguez, Studio Nicholson and former Lanvin jewelry designer Elie Top.

Following the opening of splashy flagships at the Battersea Power Station store in London and on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, Zara will unveil a new 38,000-square-foot flagship on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. The new store will have separate spaces for shoes and handbags, lingerie and athletics.

The new store will also be integrated in its omnichannel vision — including a “store mode” for its Zara app that has been rolled out in 60 countries so far.

In the first nine months of the year, Inditex posted a 24 percent increase in net profit reaching 3.1 billion euros.

Sales were strong across the globe, the company said, though it did not break down results by region. In the U.S., its second largest market, sales saw a “strong rebound,” Fernandez said during the call.

China continued to be challenging due to rolling lockdowns, but as the country eases its zero-COVID-19 policy, the company’s outlook is positive and the country will remain a key market in the immediate and long term.

The company talked up its sustainability credentials, touting the release of its laundry detergent, codeveloped with BASF, to slow the release of microfibers into the water supply. It also said it plans to roll out its resale and repair platform, launched in October and now testing in the U.K. , in additional markets in 2023.

However, the company shows no signs of decreasing production. Inditex noted it is present in 215 countries, but cited “low market share in a highly fragmented market” and aims to continue to up its numbers through organic sales and opening new stores.

Net income increased in the first nine months of the year by 24 percent to 3.1 billion euros, and EBITDA was up 20 percent to 6.5 billion.

Inditex, which also owns Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradavarius and Oysho brands, credited its resilience to a tighter supply chain with in-season production and near-shoring of its sourcing. The company has been heavily investing in updating stores with a sleeker look, as well as focusing on omnichannel integration.

Online growth continue apace and are expected to top more than 30 percent of total sales by 2024, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

LONDON — For six years, the U.K. got used to seeing Samantha Cameron, sporting sneakers and skinny jeans (sometimes on a scooter), ferrying her kids to school or wearing sharp, colorful dresses as she posed with world leaders. Britain has seen many prime ministers (and their spouses) come and go, yet no one has matched the easy elegance of the former first lady Cameron, who’d served as creative director of the high-end stationer Smythson before she moved into No. 10 Downing Street with her husband, former Prime Minister David Cameron, and young family.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee...
WWD

H&M Group’s Sales Flat in the Fourth Quarter

PARIS — H&M Group reported fourth-quarter net sales were unchanged in local currencies in the three months to Nov. 30, compared with the same period last year. In reported terms, sales rang up at 62.45 billion Swedish kronor, or $6.13 billion at current exchange, up from 56.8 billion kronor a year ago. That marks a 10 percent increase in net sales due to currency exchange. The Swedish krona hit an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 27, during the reporting period.More from WWDOlivier Rousteing Celebrates Balmain x H&M Line on Home TurfPre-Fall 2023 TrendsWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All...
WWD

What You Need to Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

The holidays are here, and the British royals are helping bring in the season. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, held her second annual Christmas carol service, “Together at Christmas,” at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday night. The holiday special will be televised on Christmas Eve. The event marked Middleton’s first service since she ascended to the title of Princess of Wales. The service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she held dear, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren...
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

Naomi Ackie Sings a Sparkling Sartorial Song in Schiaparelli Swarovski Crystal Dress at ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere

Naomi Ackie arrived at the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Wednesday in New York City in a striking fashion look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown embellished with Swarovski crystals. The Schiaparelli crystal-covered couture gown was by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress is comprised of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads that took 4,900 hours to make. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

China Retail Sales Contract Further to 5.9% in November

LONDON — Worse-than-expected economic figures in November might have been a bigger driver behind the relaxation of China’s strict “zero dynamic” COVID-19 rules than the public protests were. On Thursday, China reported November economic data that missed expectations across the board. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York Retail sales were down 5.9 percent last month year-over-year, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed. The figure was worse than the 3.7 percent decrease projected by Reuters, and a major decline compared to the 0.5 percent...
WWD

Ashley Park Explains How Flat-broke Heiress Mindy Gets Her Designer Clothes on ‘Emily in Paris’

Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet at the French Consulate in New York City for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing an edgy and creative dress. In honor of the Netflix show’s third season, Park wore a purple zebra-print Versace dress with lace bra cups and a strappy neckline from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Donatella Versace’s muse for the season was described as a “dark Gothic goddess.”More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fusalp Lands in the U.S. With New York and Aspen Stores

PARIS — Fusalp has landed in the U.S. with the opening of stores in New York and Aspen, Colorado. Both boutiques are the first flagship stores in the U.S. for the French luxury skiwear brand, where it is available online and through retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.More from WWDThe Dsquared2 Flagship Store in LondonWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “It’s the right time to be investing at last in the U.S. market,” said chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet. Interest from American customers has been growing since the brand was brought from...
ASPEN, CO
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Dons Sharp Lapels at Respect for Marriage Act Signing at White House

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on the White House Lawn on Tuesday to witness the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. For the moment in LGBTQ rights, Harris was winter-ready in a charcoal gray coat with a notch lapel and wide collar. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and a white and brown patterned scarf.More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosJosh Wood Turns Partying Into Purpose for the LGBTQ CommunityInside the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney Party Harris was beaming as she applauded the signing of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Jill Biden Layers Up in Blue Hues With Midi Dress, Trenchcoat and Scarf to Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony at White House

Jill Biden attended the Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in an all-blue ensemble. For the occasion, which celebrated President Joe Biden signing the marriage equality act into law, she wore a sky blue dress and a matching winter coat. First Lady Biden wore a wool scoop neck midi-length dress with a long trenchcoat. She coordinated with a pair of shimmering floral statement stud earrings. When it came to shoes, she adorned a pair of beige suede knee-high boots over opaque black tights. More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith...
WWD

A Look at Meghan Markle’s Outfits, Frizz-free Hair Routine, Self Care and More on ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries

Netflix released an exclusive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple, who made their official exit from the British Royal Family in 2020, in the same year signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform. “Harry & Meghan,” which released three episodes on Dec. 8 and another three on Dec. 15, gives an inside look at the married couple’s experience with issues of race and their relationship with the media. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley...
WWD

Born X Raised Releases NFL Collection

Born X Raised is continuing its presence in the sports world with its most expansive collection in its nearly 10-year history. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is teaming up again with the National Football League to create a collection that celebrates the 32 teams in the league. The collection offers a black T-shirt and hoodie designed with the Born X Raised logo and each NFL team’s logo and ranges in price from $50 to $120 on the brand’s website. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Holiday Shopping Boosts Prestige Fragrance Sales 4 Percent

Fragrance sales, which have been swelling since the pandemic began, are getting an added lift from holiday shopping season. According to The NPD Group, fragrance sales grew 4 percent from Oct. 4 through Dec. 2. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The increase is due in part to climbing price averages and fewer discounts, as well as consumers opting for higher-priced offerings — a prevailing trend this year. “Fragrance sales reached new heights following the pandemic, and it’s particularly...
WWD

Lily Collins Embraces Pastel Hues in Green Prabal Gurung Jumpsuit at SiriusXM Town Hall With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast

Lily Collins arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City, looking pretty in pastel. The actress wore a pastel green structured jacket and jumpsuit with a black bodice and mock neckline by Prabal Gurung. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees Collins’ look is from Gurung’s spring 2023 collection. “Spring 2023 is a celebration of people who are often unseen but monitored, watched, scrutinized,” Prabal Gurung...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Cruise is in store, and spring 2023 will soon follow. But for designers on the never-ending collections treadmill, it’s time for pre-fall, the collection that sits on shop floors the longest. No wonder designers are sticking with trans-seasonal wardrobing, with key trends so far including minimalism, ’90s slip dressing, a new take on denim, and the modernized preppy polo shirt. Here, WWD breaks down the top four trends of the season across the luxury and contemporary markets so far.More from WWDHervé Léger Pre-Fall 2023Pre-Fall 2023 TrendsAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 Minimalism Minimalism’s omnipresence abounds. Sharply constructed sartorial ensembles and a neutral, sometimes monochromatic palette of...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy