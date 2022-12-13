ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS



brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
CBS Detroit

6 myths that might be keeping you from living your best organized life

(CNN) - If you're often running late to work because you can't find your keys or tensing at the sight of kitchen clutter, you might feel the need to get organized. But what if you don't know where to start?Maybe you think your pantry would have to look Pinterest-worthy for the effort to be worthwhile, that organizing will be expensive or that you're just not the type to be successful at keeping your spaces free of clutter.These are just a few of the many myths that can keep you in an all-or-nothing mentality and prevent you from getting started on...
MARYLAND STATE
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm

We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
programminginsider.com

The Benefits of Living a Minimalist Lifestyle

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of stuff. And if you’re like most people, you probably don’t use all of that stuff. You might not even need most of it. So why not get rid of it? Living a minimalist lifestyle is about getting rid of the things you don’t need and living with only the things you love.
psychologytoday.com

How to Work Around a Procrastination Habit

Procrastination is an ineffective way of dealing with anxiety. Try starting with small tasks and setting your own deadlines. Reward yourself when you start or complete a task. Mix fear or boredom with rebellion and you put things off. You might tell yourself you need a break and indulge in some smartphone surfing—then you hear the little voice in your head saying, “Is this how grownups spend their time?” The self-criticism only perpetuates your fear or boredom and rebellion.
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
psychologytoday.com

Dealing With Grief During the Holidays

At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
Jennifer Bonn

Positive motivation

What are the things in your life that make you excited and motivated to achieve some goals? Is there something that always works to push you out of a routine rut, or a mental funk? Here are a few ideas that work for me to inspire me and give me positive motivation.
psychologytoday.com

Happiness Is Not a Destination; It Is the Road Trip

Happiness research supports that the key to a fulfilling life lies in meeting intrinsic rather than extrinsic goals. Intrinsic goals focus on self-improvement and connection with others; extrinsic goals focus on social status and wealth. Enduring happiness emerges from developing habits of virtuous behavior. If you think that money, social...

