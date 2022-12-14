Read full article on original website
FTX Japan granted 3-month extension on its business suspension
Japanese regulators have granted approval to FTX Japan to extend the suspension of its business operations by three months. As CoinGeek previously reported, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a business suspension order to FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of collapsed global exchange FTX in mid-November. The FSA order prohibited the exchange from conducting any business until December 9.
Canada’s securities regulator tightens rules guiding digital asset service providers
Stiffer regulations are coming to digital asset service firms operating in Canada following the recent implosions in the ecosystem. On December 12, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that it will expand the existing requirements for companies operating in the country. In a public disclosure, the CSA said that the...
Peter Schiff joins the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to talk about Bitcoin as ‘digital gold’
Peter Schiff is a well-known economist, money manager, and gold bug. This week, he joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream and talked to Kurt Wuckert Jr. about Bitcoin, the recent market carnage, and much more. Wuckert attempted to educate Schiff on the real Bitcoin. Did it work out?. Welcome, Peter Schiff.
South Korean regulators mull over new listing procedure following WEMIX’s delisting
South Korean financial regulators are considering wading into the control of the token listings for the country’s digital asset industry, reports The Herald Business. According to the report, authorities were rattled by the decision of the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA), a coalition of leading local exchanges, to delist WEMIX from their platforms. The delisting and the court’s ruling backing DAXA may have forced the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to mull over new regulations for the industry.
Thailand’s securities regulator ramps up investor protection with tighter digital asset regulation
Thailand’s primary securities regulator is eyeing the launch of comprehensive rules for the entire digital asset ecosystem to protect investors’ interests. Information picked up by local media outlet Bangkok Post noted that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pushing for tighter controls over industry operators because of the recent implosions that rocked the industry this year. The SEC cited the collapses of TerraUSD, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) as reasons for the renewed urgency.
Senate committee digs into the burst FTX bubble
In a rough and dramatic week for the digital asset industry, a United States Senate hearing on Wednesday sought to examine some of the causes of the FTX collapse and measures that might prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future. In a hearing titled “Crypto Crash: Why the...
Philippines central bank reminds exchanges to ensure proper risk management measures
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a circular to all virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in the country to ensure that best practices are employed in handling customers’ funds. The memo was specifically directed to VASPs involved in the custody of digital assets “to ensure that customers’ virtual...
Bank of England invites applications for CBDC wallet proof of concept
The Bank of England (BoE) is inviting applications from companies on a sample wallet that could one day hold its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The BoE has been conducting research on the viability of a digital pound for years now, although it has yet to commit to developing one. However, it has previously revealed that if it did develop its CBDC, it would not produce the wallet.
Binance denies solvency issues as exchange endures record outflow
Binance’s CEO is trying to curb a massive outflow of assets as the digital exchange’s name gets dragged through the mud on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing into the collapse of the FTX exchange, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday on fraud and money laundering charges. The hearing followed Tuesday’s hearing by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, part of Washington’s frantic efforts to appear as if they’re on top of this debacle.
New Zealand regulator warns against 2 entities allegedly engaged in digital asset fraud
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) of New Zealand has issued a warning to the public against two alleged digital asset scams operating in the country. The warnings were directed at Krypto Security and Bay Exchange, which the regulator said are charging non-existent fees and participating in unregulated market activity. “We...
Block Dojo entrepreneurs: NFTs, music and CBDCs
On this week’s episode of CoinGeek Conversations, Charles Miller meets three entrepreneurs from the Bitcoin SV incubator Satoshi Block Dojo, each developing a new platform that could change the way we live and work. Do you want to create an NFT but know nothing about blockchain? If so, listen...
Prof. Hilary Allen bursts BTC’s ‘decentralization’ bubble
If regulators are serious about tackling the systemic corruption that lies at the heart of ‘crypto,’ they need to bust the myth of ‘decentralization’ that tries to obfuscate responsibility for the sector’s criminality. Many of those who tuned in to Wednesday’s U.S. Senate Committee on...
US court orders CFTC to serve lawsuit vs Ooki DAO founders
To satisfy the law’s requirements, a court in the United States has ordered the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to serve the two founders of Ooki DAO with a notice of a lawsuit. The CFTC had taken the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to court in September, notifying the entity...
Dr. Craig Wright inducted into IPv6 hall of fame
Zug, Switzerland, 13 December 2022 – Renowned computer scientist and inventor, Dr. Craig Wright, has been inducted into the IPv6 Hall of Fame for his invaluable contribution to the Internet. The IPv6 Hall of Fame was created in 2018 to recognise individuals who were significantly contributing to IPv6 technology.
Payment must change – credit card is a systemic ripoff
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. “BREAKING NEWS – Mastercard just demo’d a transaction on Polygon Technology paid for directly with credit card! Gas fees and all...”. This is not a...
FTC blocks Microsoft’s acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is pushing to halt Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) attempt at purchasing video game developer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and its franchises on the grounds that it may stifle competition in the industry. Microsoft’s deal with Activision is worth a staggering $69 billion, making it the...
