Antelope Valley Press
Drought Monitor: California storms bring improvement
LOS ANGELES — California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the US Drought Monitor’s weekly report. The latest map issued, Thursday, showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
Antelope Valley Press
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees, Monday morning. That’s not only a record by six degrees but it’s the warmest that region has seen on record, from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California
VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles
Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
Antelope Valley Press
New mall owners planning changes
PALMDALE — The new owners of the Antelope Valley Mall have plans to improve the long-standing regional shopping center. Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital recently purchased the mall, for $60 million. Both partners have strong backgrounds in retail, and look to build on the mall’s existing strengths, increasing revenues rather than cutting costs to improve the bottom line.
theevreport.com
VinFast Opens More California Stores
LOS ANGELES – VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before delivering vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
Antelope Valley Press
State to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the Coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the Coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
Antelope Valley Press
Mississippi executes man for teenage girl’s killing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl was put to death, Wednesday evening. He became the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, received a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at...
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis
"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
beckersasc.com
California to require providers to submit immunization records
California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
Antelope Valley Press
Judge to halt provision making gun suits in state more expensive
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge, on Friday, said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect, next year, that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws. US District Judge Roger T. Benitez said...
californiaglobe.com
Judge Rules Major Part of a California Gun Control Bill Is Blocked
United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge Roger Benitez ruled on Friday that a major part of a California gun bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July should be blocked, invalidating roughly half the bill. The bill in question, AB 1594, is essentially a gun...
