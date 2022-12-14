ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

State pesticide rules protect Coloradans, environment | OPINION

Pesticides play a key role in our daily lives, keeping Coloradans healthy and our lands safe from pests and disease-born damages. Without these tools, it would be impossible for farmers to prevent insects and diseases from destroying farmlands, for schools to protect playgrounds from hazardous weed infestations and public lands to be kept free from insects damaging greenspaces we all share. That’s why it’s so important that Colorado continues down the path of uniform, science-based laws that regulate safe pesticide use.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado grant program awards $1.3 million to reduce barriers to the outdoors

More than two dozen organizations throughout the state received over $1.3 million from the latest round of Outdoor Equity Grants announced on Thursday. The grant program uses revenue from the state lottery to support organizations that reduce barriers to Colorado’s outdoors for underserved youth and their families, funding outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Recent state education policy reports miss mark | NOONAN

Some will call this nit picking, or trying to find those annoying larvae in hair that morph into crawling, itchy lice. But picking nits removes those creepy insects off the scalp and reduces the head scratching that occurs when education policy reports arrive in the news. Two of these reports...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Electric semi-tractor trucks on the menu at Air Quality Control Commission

Colorado government officials started the process this week to require semi-tractor truck manufacturers and dealers to start pushing low-emission diesel trucks to Colorado customers. The rules would apply to all large trucks, like garbage or delivery vehicles. The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission heard a presentation Tuesday from a Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

DNC withholds Clinton funds pending state party revamp | A LOOK BACK

Twenty-Five Years Ago: The discovery of allegedly improperly used funds from the state’s Coordinated Campaign had divided the Colorado Democratic State Central Committee, which could not come to an agreement on how best to manage the party’s major election program. The committee voted in overwhelming favor that the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Common ground in Colorado’s curriculum wars | Denver Gazette

Finally, there’s some good news from the battlefront in the cultural war over teaching history at our nation’s schools. Notably, it seems most people aren’t really itching for a fight after all. That ray of hope comes from a new national study that challenges the widely held...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

After nearly a year, cause of Marshall Fire still undetermined

The cause of Colorado's most destructive wildfire won't be known until early next year, the Boulder County Sheriff announced in a news release Thursday. The Marshall Fire tore through unincorporated Boulder County, Superior and Louisville the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30 and was fanned by winds that gusted up to 110 miles per hour in an area which was under extreme drought. The fire, which ignited in a rural residential area southeast of the city of Boulder, killed two people, torched more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 1,156 homes and businesses.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy