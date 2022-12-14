Read full article on original website
Taiwan’s military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it’s not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is — at least in part — due to its stubbornly low birth rate.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Water supply and metro services restored in Kyiv but many remain without heat after missile attacks
Water supply and metro services have been restored in Kyiv but officials continued to work Saturday to return heating to all the Ukrainian capital’s residents, a day after a barrage of Russian missiles targeted the city. “Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of...
They met on a European sleeper train. They’ve been married for nearly 30 years
Katy Vernon and Randy Vanderwood first spotted one another on a crowded station platform. It was the summer of 1991. The two strangers were waiting to board a sleeper train from Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, to the newly unified Berlin in Germany. It was Randy’s bright blue coat, with its...
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...
