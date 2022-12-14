ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who will be the next League of Legends champion?

Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.
Apex Legends players denounce big streamers who ‘glorify’ smurfing

Some Apex Legends players are calling out high-profile players who smurf while streaming. In a text post shared to the Apex subreddit, a Reddit user claimed that streamers who smurf are “glorifying” the activity for their viewers and other players. “Personally I find that if [smurfing] is reportable...
Ahead of the 2023 VCT season, KOI is looking to the stars for its next VALORANT player

With the other 29 of the 30 partnered VALORANT teams having already announced their rosters to kick off the 2023 VCT season, previously only one team remained unconfirmed: Spanish organization KOI. After a long wait, the organization founded by streaming superstar Ibai Llanos and recently retired football star Gerard Piqué...
Ranking League’s 2022 champion releases

The world of League of Legends continued to evolve throughout 2022, bringing familiar faces back to the forefront with updates to the lore, while seamlessly introducing new champions to the ongoing struggles plaguing Runeterra. In doing so, the popular MOBA once more changed drastically as players discovered how the additions to the cast impacted gameplay and the ever-changing meta.
LCS matchday shift headlines changes to League’s 2023 esports schedule

With some domestic leagues seeing less viewership in 2022, Riot Games is set to shift the competitive League of Legends gameday schedule across multiple regions. Riot also revealed findings regarding the viewing habits of League esports fans in its esports broadcast update posted today. Most fans, according to the post, stick to watching their favorite game regardless of which region is playing. Fans of the LCS are more likely to watch LEC games if they’re on compared to VALORANT matches, Riot claims.
XSET re-enters Apex Legends by signing one of North America’s most dominant teams

One of the best Apex Legends teams in North America finally has a new home, and it’s with an org making a return to the scene. XSET has signed the former Team Liquid roster, the organization confirmed today, including longtime IGL Brandon “Nocturnal” Singer, Brandon “FunFPS” Goombridge, offseason addition Nicholas “Sikezz” Odom, and coach Haris “Hodsic” Hodzic.
Jks and G2 are working to make crushing win over Outsiders a standard for the CS:GO team

G2 Esports surprised CS:GO fans after crushing the reigning Major champions Outsiders today, and they are doing their best to keep up this dominating form. Justin “jks” Savage spoke about his team’s ambitions following the victory. In an interview with HLTV, the Australian claimed the victory over Outsiders is not an outlier and his team are working towards becoming a title contender.
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League

Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
How BLAST went from most reviled CS:GO tournament organizer to most beloved

The CS:GO tournament scene was very different in 2017. Though the esport is still unique today in its reliance on third-party tournament organizers, there was no franchising to speak of whatsoever back then. There was no Louvre Agreement for ESL and no Flashpoint for FACEIT in sight. Orgs like StarLadder and ELEAGUE were still involved with the game and the circuit had much greater variety in terms of formats.
Twistzz destroys his old teammates as FaZe turn Anubis upside down in BLAST World Finals

FaZe Clan booked a spot in BLAST World Finals 2022 semifinals after reverse sweeping Team Liquid in Group A upper final today. Twistzz was the main star of the series. The Canadian had a solid performance on the first map, Mirage, but he put out an even better showing on Inferno and Anubis. He finished the series with a 73-45 KD ratio, topping the scoreboard far ahead of his teammates rain and ropz, who ended with 59-47 and 58-39 KD ratios, respectively.
TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023

Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
Here are all the challenges and rewards in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia collab

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest anime from the last few years and now it’s landing in one of the most popular games right now, Fortnite. This new collaboration is going to include four new skins from the MHA anime alongside some challenges that will test players’ abilities as professional heroes. Those able to complete these objectives will earn unique cosmetic awards not in the Item Shop.
Rekkles makes a return to the LEC with the org that shaped his legacy

The reports are true: Fnatic’s longtime Swedish superstar at the AD carry position Martin “Rekkles” Larsson has officially returned to the League of Legends team’s bot lane prior to the start of the 2023 season after two years away. Rekkles will join the trio retained from...
Grubby shares the true meaning of playing Dota 2 for the holidays

Multiple factors drive Dota 2 players to wake up in the mornings. While most log into the game to continue climbing up the ranked ladder, some come back for the thrill of the battle, and true Dota 2 players aim to squeeze more out of the game, according to Grubby.
LEC reportedly set to host 2023 finals in Montpellier, France

The 2023 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) finals will reportedly be taking place in the French city of Montpellier, according to independent journalist Brieuc Seeger. The competition will feature a new format in 2023 with the LEC split into three parts. This time, the finals will crown a European...

