Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.

1 DAY AGO