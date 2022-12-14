Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/16): Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Returns, Gunther Vs. Ricochet For The Intercontinental Title
The final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the festive period comes to you tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It'll be a special night in the Windy City as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand for the first time since The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. While Reigns' role on tonight's show has yet to be determined, he returns to television at a time when The Bloodline is seemingly as tight as they've ever been, with Sami Zayn now an integral part of the stable.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Still Has Voice Mail On His Phone From Deceased WWE HOFer
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer whose legendary career spans 36 years and counting. In that time, he's enjoyed several World title reigns, started his own wrestling promotions, and worked for WWE, WCW, AEW, and countless other companies. He also worked alongside one deceased Hall of Famer whose last voice mail is still on his cell phone.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
webisjericho.com
WWE Legend Confirms He’ll Be At Raw’s 30th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe, but on January 11th, Raw will be 30 years old. So on the January 23rd, 2023 episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE will be marking the occasion with a special edition dedicated to the show’s history. And while it initially seems bizarre, the show is scheduled almost two weeks later; the reason is that it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Expands His Thougts On Solo Sikoa And The Bloodline
Ricky Starks and Solo Sikoa have shown their comradeship with one another over the past week, with Starks tweeting his appreciation for The Bloodline member and Sikoa responding by sharing his admiration for Starks' microphone skills. Now, Starks has revealed what Sikoa's comments meant to him. "I think every artist...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut
According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
wrestlinginc.com
Hooded Individual Crashes Damage CTRL's Title Defense On WWE SmackDown
A mysterious, hooded figure influenced the outcome of IYO SKY & Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox on the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois. Towards the closing stages of the bout, SKY and Nox battled on the outside, until a mysterious...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
wrestlinginc.com
More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return
This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Rumored Surprise Entrant For The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble premium live event is quickly approaching which means WrestleMania season will be here soon. Each and every year WWE usually has a few tricks up their sleeve when it comes to surprise returns and it’s been rumored that former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane could be returning for a Royal Rumble appearance.
