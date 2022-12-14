The final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the festive period comes to you tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It'll be a special night in the Windy City as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand for the first time since The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. While Reigns' role on tonight's show has yet to be determined, he returns to television at a time when The Bloodline is seemingly as tight as they've ever been, with Sami Zayn now an integral part of the stable.

