5 players who will decide the 2022 World Cup final
After 63 matches the last month, we’re finally here. The 2022 World Cup final has arrived and we have one of the most cinematic matchups you could have hoped for. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup
The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
World Cup Final preview
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly preview the World Cup Final between Argentina and France, and Pauly gets a new refrigerator delivered. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!. Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or...
Ibrahima Konaté Returns to French Camp
Due to Diogo Jota’s unfortunately timed calf injury in October, the only Liverpool player who currently has a shot at bringing home the World Cup trophy is defender Ibrahima Konaté. Les Bleus are looking to defend their World Cup title against Leo Messi and Argentina on Sunday afternoon.
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
World Cup Semi-Final Recap: France 2-0 Morocco | The champions march on
After Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates booked their berth in Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was time to determine who would try to deny them. Before the tournament started, France were one of the favourites and Morocco had odds to win the tournament of 200 to 1. Yesterday the odds were still in France’s favour, however, the Moroccans hadn’t read the script!
Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Dubai Super Cup - Club Friendlies 2022-23 How to Watch
As the World Cup draws to a close, Liverpool face Serie A club and long-term European rivals AC Milan in a club friendly in the Dubai Super Cup tonight, before resuming competitive football next week. Players from England, Brazil and the Netherlands will be unavailable due to their recent involvement...
Scan suggests Richarlison to miss 5-6 weeks with hamstring injury
Tottenham fans have been sweating the scan of Richarlison’s hamstring after he injured himself in the warmup ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. You’ll recall that Richarlison went on to play 84 minutes in that match before returning to London. It’s not good news....
Chelsea monitoring Vitor Roque after Real Madrid agree Endrick transfer — report
Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old (16!) Endrick form Palmeiras for a near-Brazilian record €72m, with the Palmeiras youngster set to actually join in July 2024 when he will come of legal age. (This transfer is second only to Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, which may have cost as much as €83m.)
