Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin lll has come under MASSIVE scrutiny after dropping Racial-slur on live television

Great game. Not a great finish. Maybe that’s the way the Miami Dolphins will look at Saturday night’s 32-29 loss at Buffalo. If they’d played the previous two games in California at this level, they wouldn’t be on a three-game losing streak and be fighting for a playoff spot. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Player of the Game: Josh Allen. He was a beast. He completed 25 of 40 passes for ...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO