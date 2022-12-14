Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Still Rules, But Tanya Is the Weak Link in The White Lotus Season 2
The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.
Slow Horses, Riches, and George & Tammy Bring the Drama
As temperatures drop, the world of TV provides an extra reason to stay inside. This weekend brings the return of Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses, the premiere of Prime Video drama Riches, and buzzy docudrama George & Tammy, starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
His Dark Materials Returns for Season 3, Taye Diggs Hosts Back in the Groove
It’s the beginning of the end for His Dark Materials. Tonight, HBO’s fantasy drama kicks off its third and final season, which sees the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scorseby, among other major surprises. Also today: Taye Diggs invites single women in their 40s to get Back...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences
Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Abbott Elementary Does World-Building as Well as Any Fantasy Show
Abbott Elementary is great with physical comedy — Janine falling off a chair, kids racing through the halls — but it’s also brilliant with spatial comedy. As much as any show on TV, it taps the potential of physical environments, and that makes its world feel uncommonly big. Instead of some generic school, this show is set in a highly detailed, ever-expanding funhouse of classrooms, supply closets, and upstairs bathrooms, all waiting to be activated for laughs.
My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Is a Master Class in Spin
When news broke in February that My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart had been removed as CEO of Elite World Group — just hours before she filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia, with whom she co-owned EWG — it came with a juicy asterisk: Netflix’s cameras were reportedly rolling at the moment of her firing. “Julia took the cameras into the offices for a meeting and was blindsided,” a source told Page Six at the time. The statement effectively functioned as a Bat-Signal for reality TV fans: What could be better than watching a scandal of epic proportion unfold in real time?
Peacock Explores Jenni Rivera's Murder, ABC Goes All-In On Game Shows
Television delivers a wide range of options today as Peacock bows true-crime docuseries Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, ABC delivers a triple-dose of game show fun (with a few holiday twists), and stars gather for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Plus, country music drama Monarch reaches its Season 1 finale,...
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
Gossip Girl Returns for Season 2, NBC Celebrates the Dolly-Days
Hey, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl returns today for its second season on HBO Max. Season 2 sees the return of original villain-turned-ally Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Also today: Dolly Parton celebrates the holidays in NBC’s Mountain Magic Christmas special, the Sesame Street gang puts their own spin...
Bad Planning Gives This Week's Survivor an Air of Shenanigans
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. It's time for some tough love for the Survivor production team. This is a team that has been the standard-bearer of the reality TV genre for decades now. But this season has been rough sledding for a lot of reasons, and tonight's episode highlights a sloppiness and vague story editing that has been present throughout Season 43.
Willow Makes His Triumphant Return in Disney's Long-Awaited Sequel
More than 30 years after Willow first delighted fans, Lucasfilm’s fantasy epic continues on Disney+. The sequel series follows sorcerer Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect their enchanted land from a sinister new enemy. Also today: Peacock bows...
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2
Sylvester Stallone will stick around in Tulsa for another season. Paramount+ announced today it had renewed Taylor Sheridan's mob drama Tulsa King for Season 2. Only three episodes have premiered on the streaming service so far, but the series has proved to be a success for the streamer. "With the...
Mike Flanagan Spoils The Midnight Club's Canceled Season 2 in Lengthy Post
Mike Flanagan isn't letting The Midnight Club's cancellation keep him from resolving those Season 1 cliffhangers. Flanagan, who is also the mind behind series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, took to Twitter to express his disappointment about Netflix's decision to cancel the show after one season. "I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," wrote Flanagan. "But as promised, here are the answers to the unresolved mysteries of Season 1 (along with our plans for Season 2)."
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Daisy Ridley to Lead Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair
Daisy Ridley is taking her talents to the small screen. The Star Wars breakout will lead and executive produce the series adaptation of best-selling novel The Christie Affair. The script comes from Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) and will be developed by Miramax TV, though it's not yet known where the series will air in the United States.
