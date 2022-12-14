ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center

The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Cedi Osman might be having one of the most underrated seasons of any Cavs player. He's been a little inconsistent but when he's knocking down shots, Osman can be one of the biggest contributors off the bench. He's connecting on 45 percent of his shots from the field while averaging...
