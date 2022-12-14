Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Says LeBron James Has Always Wanted To Break The All-Time Scoring Record
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James has been in the NBA for two decades and is still one of the best players in the league. Evidently, the soon to be 38-year-old has broken a plethora of records during his time in the NBA. Usually, when people talk about LeBron...
Sacramento Kings get bigger beam; why huge homestand could be pivotal for playoff chances
Here’s why the Sacramento Kings have a chance to solidify themselves as playoff contenders over the next six weeks.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Joakim Noah Crashes Tom Thibodeau's Press Conference To Ask Hilarious Question About His Wedding
Joakim Noah and Tom Thibodeau have a great relationship after being together on the Chicago Bulls for so many years. The center and head coach were ready to help Derrick Rose take the team to the promised land but we all know how things ended up for that incredible team.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bruins place Craig Smith on waivers
The Boston Bruins placed Craig Smith on waivers on Sunday. The veteran forward has one goal and three assists in 17 games this season and has found himself healthy scratched on several occasions.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center
The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks
Cedi Osman might be having one of the most underrated seasons of any Cavs player. He's been a little inconsistent but when he's knocking down shots, Osman can be one of the biggest contributors off the bench. He's connecting on 45 percent of his shots from the field while averaging...
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma on Lakers’ Trade Interest: Guess Grass Isn’t Always Greener
Yes, that Kuzma — the one the Lakers sent to Washington as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. Kuzma is now playing like a borderline All-Star and has become a hot name on the rumor mill. “I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener,” Kuzma...
Yardbarker
Video: Brian Windhorst Hilariously Talks About Danny Green Potentially Getting Traded While Sitting Right Next To Him
We have officially crossed the December 15th mark, which means that the trade rumors will likely be heating up until the February trade deadline. There's no doubt that there will likely be a number of teams trying to make upgrades to their roster, and there are a number of solid players currently on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Has Philosophical Take On Making The Hall Of Fame: "In 200-300 Years, Nobody Is Going To Care..."
Derrick Rose is currently playing for the New York Knicks, giving the team solid minutes in a backup PG role. Though he has fallen out of the rotation, he could potentially contribute to a contending team if he gets traded by the Knicks in the future. The veteran point guard...
