Arapahoe County, CO

A 'banquet of consequences' for local power-abusers | SENGENBERGER

By Jimmy Sengenberger
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Jimmy Sengenberger

When we think about “abuse of power,” we tend to envision the D.C. swamp or perhaps what happens under Colorado’s Golden Dome. Yet all too often, it happens right under our collective nose — at the most local, unexpected levels.

Abuse of power involves misusing a position of power “to take unjust advantage of individuals, organizations, or governments.” These days, it seems to be increasingly rearing its ugly head in the news. Perhaps that’s a good thing: it means light is shining upon corruption.

Take the story of Robin Niceta, a former Arapahoe County child protective services official who pleaded not guilty on Monday to criminal charges concerning a false sexual abuse report filed against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

As The Gazette reported, “A probable cause affidavit for Niceta’s arrest alleges that Niceta made an anonymous call to Arapahoe County Social Services, where she worked, to falsely report that… Jurinsky was sexually abusing Jurinsky’s 2-year-old son.”

Niceta’s Jan. 28 call appears to be retaliation for comments Jurinsky made on KNUS radio the day before, blasting former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson — who was Niceta’s girlfriend at the time — and calling for Wilson’s firing. Jurinsky endured an intrusive investigation and the direct fallout for months. She was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Niceta allegedly weaponized her own job at child protective services — an agency intended to protect children — to target a political opponent (Jurinsky) in a classic “lover scorned” retribution effort… by ripping her opponent’s two-year-old boy from his loving mother.

This is a clear abuse of the system in Arapahoe County, where Niceta had unique knowledge and ability to rig the system. Niceta may now face the consequences for her purported actions, and Arapahoe Human Services faces a broader lawsuit brought by 26 individuals accusing CPS of wrongly tearing their families apart.

Former Chief Wilson must also answer for what she knew, when she knew it and any potential involvement. Will the public get those answers, too?

Then, in Denver Public Schools, even a principal can’t avoid accusations of abuse of power. As The Gazette exposed on Sunday, former DPS principal Kimberly Grayson was investigated last year for allegations of misspending more than $175,000 on district-issued credit cards — “nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts.”

The items purchased on the “P-cards” were personal purchases of more than 2,400 items, totaling $175,944 during the 2019-2020 school year. Despite these findings, Grayson kept her job as principal at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College. The credit card was taken from her but eventually returned.

In May, Grayson was briefly promoted to a district-level position until she was placed on administrative leave as more accusations came to light. Her credit card was confiscated again, and she resigned in August following an unrelated investigation “into allegations she racially discriminated and retaliated against some DPS employees.”

How did a DPS principal get away with such abuses for so long? What real-world consequences will Grayson face for her malfeasance? What message will this send to other district administrators? The Denver DA’s office has reportedly launched an inquiry into the financial matter, although the office's spokesperson wouldn’t confirm the investigation to The Gazette.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising, though, that Grayson felt license to abuse her power given the bad examples set by some at the highest levels in DPS.

On my KNUS radio show Saturday, a JROTC instructor in DPS named Gordon Crawford spoke out in his first interview since the public humiliation he endured by at-large DPS board members Tay Anderson and Scott Esserman at a public meeting in May.

The meeting, which included parents and students, took place at Manual High School. There, Crawford — who was in the room but said nothing — was publicly blamed and shamed by Anderson and Esserman falsely for causing Manual’s JROTC program to leave.

“I was floored when I was standing there,” Crawford told me. “I didn’t even know who these two individuals were until they introduced themselves and started attacking me. I was like, what is going on here? It kind-of snowballed as the meeting went after, you know, 50 minutes of being berated. I’m like, ‘Is this okay?’”

After Anderson suggested Crawford was responsible for terminating Manual’s program, the principal tried to take the fall. “I’m not gonna let you take that bullet,” Anderson admonished. “I get you trying to protect your employees. But sometimes, grown men gonna have to answer to their grown choices.”

The program ultimately moved from Manual, and Crawford moved to another DPS school. But as I reported over the summer, Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) and Esserman flagrantly violated board code of conduct by singling out Crawford for public ridicule. Crawford lodged complaints with the board and teacher’s union (where he’s a member), but nothing has come of it. He testified in public comment at the board's Nov. 28 meeting.

“If they’re gonna come down and attack me, where does it stop?” Crawford asked. “That’s not their job to come down and belittle teachers… We can’t go down this road of school board members thinking they run everything in the district, because they don’t.”

The Scottish novelist, Robert Louis Stevenson, once said, “sooner or later we all sit down to a banquet of consequences.” From school leaders to government agency staff, local officials who abuse their power must unavoidably sit down at their own banquet of consequences.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

