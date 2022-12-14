Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 17:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
