Effective: 2022-12-17 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO