Effective: 2022-12-17 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ACCUMULATING SNOW ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT Snow showers are likely for locations along and west of the Allegheny Front in western Maryland and West Virginia later this evening into early Sunday morning. Accumulations around 1 to 2 inches are most likely, but heavier snow showers and perhaps even a snow squall are possible between 1 AM and 8 AM. Localized snowfall accumulations around 2 to 4 inches are possible. The best chance for heavier snow showers will be around Keysers Ridge, McHenry, Oakland, Grantsville, and Backbone Mountain just west of Bayard. Interstate 68, US 219, US 50, and US 40 will be impacted. The combination of accumulating snow with temperatures in the teens and 20s means that roads can be slippery and snow covered through Sunday morning.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO