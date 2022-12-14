Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches for a storm total of 6 to 12 inches. The heaviest snow accumulations will be across higher terrain. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO