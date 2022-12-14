Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches for a storm total of 6 to 12 inches. The heaviest snow accumulations will be across higher terrain. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
