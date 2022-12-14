Effective: 2022-12-17 17:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO