Brightline Testing at Maximum Speeds of 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties Through Saturday
St. Lucie and Indian River Counties - Thursday December 15, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, Brightline will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. The testing will take place along a 10-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Oslo in Indian River County through Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.
Governor Signs Bill to Expand Toll Relief
Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: Governor DeSantis Thursday signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which will provide account credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. The program will give Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions...
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
