St. Lucie and Indian River Counties - Thursday December 15, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, Brightline will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. The testing will take place along a 10-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Oslo in Indian River County through Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO