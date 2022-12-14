Read full article on original website
Dean Allen Haugen
Dean Allen Haugen, 94 of Fertile, IA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, Iowa 50434, with Pastor Kenny Olson officiating.
HCHS Home Care Earns Three-Year Recertification
Hancock County Health System’s Community Health Department earned state recertification in Home Health Care after a regular inspection by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals in November. The routine, unannounced on-site survey is conducted every three years to ensure compliance with state and federal rules. “I am extremely...
Beverly Boomgarden
Beverly Boomgarden, 80, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Funeral service for Beverly Boomgarden will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Visitation...
NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program
James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC recognizes Allen Eden of Original Saw Company as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to recognize Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt, IA as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. Allen Eden is the President of Original Saw Company and Williams & Hussey. Original Saw was established in...
Doris J. Jorgensen
Doris J. Jorgensen, 90, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
Kanawha Sets a Max Levy Public Hearing Date
The Kanawha City Council and Mayor Gloria Sobek are considering utilizing the max levy for additional city government funding. The council must first hold a public hearing before setting the measure in motion according to the City Clerk. The city is looking at increased operational expenses which are projected to...
NIACC Performing Arts Series Presents Christmas with the Annie Moses Band
NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series proudly presents Christmas with the Annie Moses Band at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. The Annie Moses Band is a...
Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting
The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
