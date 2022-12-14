ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britt, IA

Dean Allen Haugen

Dean Allen Haugen, 94 of Fertile, IA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, Iowa 50434, with Pastor Kenny Olson officiating.
FERTILE, IA
HCHS Home Care Earns Three-Year Recertification

Hancock County Health System’s Community Health Department earned state recertification in Home Health Care after a regular inspection by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals in November. The routine, unannounced on-site survey is conducted every three years to ensure compliance with state and federal rules. “I am extremely...
Beverly Boomgarden

Beverly Boomgarden, 80, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Funeral service for Beverly Boomgarden will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Visitation...
BRITT, IA
NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
MASON CITY, IA
Doris J. Jorgensen

Doris J. Jorgensen, 90, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
THORNTON, IA
Kanawha Sets a Max Levy Public Hearing Date

The Kanawha City Council and Mayor Gloria Sobek are considering utilizing the max levy for additional city government funding. The council must first hold a public hearing before setting the measure in motion according to the City Clerk. The city is looking at increased operational expenses which are projected to...
KANAWHA, IA
Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting

The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
FOREST CITY, IA

