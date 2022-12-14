James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.

