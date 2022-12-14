ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County commissioners issue proclamation in honor of National Guard Day

The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNAJj_0jhvz8de00

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation December 7 at the weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe National Guard Day, in celebration of the National Guard‘s 386th birthday on December 13.

Commissioners were honored to recognize the men and women who bravely serve our communities and nation in the Army National Guard.

The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Boice, on behalf of the board and acknowledged, “We know that the U.S. National Guard is the oldest military organization in America and its members respond to state and national emergencies, military conflicts, natural disasters and also conduct search and rescue operations. We recognize that the U.S. Army National Guard is a reserve force of men and women who trace their roots back to Colonial America. Founded in 1636 as a citizen force, today the National Guard is a ready reserve group of 450,000 men and women voluntarily serving in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. We are especially proud to honor members of Roseburg’s Charlie Company unit, who represent Oregon National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment for the invaluable work they do.”

A copy of the video presentation can be found on the Douglas County Government Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyeGovernment.

In addition to deployments all over the world during war and conflict times, in recent years, the utilization of the National Guard has been unprecedented with members of the Oregon National Guard providing critical support to the state’s COVID-19 response, assisting civilian law enforcement during periods of civil unrest, as well as assisting state and local governments during hazardous weather and wildfire response operations.

Commissioner Tom Kress presented proclamation certificates to attending Oregon Army National Guard members from Roseburg’s Charlie Company, the Oregon Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, as well as Oregon Army National Guard Headquarters in Salem, Golf Company out of Salem and Bravo Company out of Salem: Brigadier General Eric Riley; Lt. Colonel Dustin Ballard; Lt. Colonel Jered Carpenter; Master Sergeant Sheri Hoddle; Sergeant First Class Nick Marshall; Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Arthur Maldonado (Flight Operations SGT w/1st Battalion 189th Aviation) and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Ricky Perry (Specialist w/1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment).

The proclamation is a reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as Americans owe a debt of gratitude to the courageous men and women who have and currently serve our nation in all divisions of our United States Armed Forces, including our reserves. Today and every day, we especially encourage citizens to honor and support the men and women proudly serving our communities in the Army National Guard.

