Read full article on original website
Related
The Yellowstone Fan Theory That Points To Beth's Land Deal As A Huge Power Play
For several years, "Yellowstone" has kept audiences enthralled with its mixture of soapy storylines, bloody twists and turns, and gorgeous scenery. The show follows the Dutton family, who sit on a massive ranch and an extensive property. They use every weapon in their arsenal to hold on to the land as they fight their enemies, including the local Native Americans and coastal developers. Scoring record ratings in its fourth season (via Deadline), the show's fifth season is becoming even more explosive as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is set for a gubernatorial run.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Explains Jamie's Unbending Loyalty In Season 5 Despite Damage Done - Exclusive
Throughout the history of the hit neo-Western "Yellowstone," John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and adopted son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) have had a complicated relationship as they have done dubious things to each other in the past. The relationship seemingly came to a head at the end of "Yellowstone" Season 4...
How Much Of Solo: A Star Wars Story Did Ron Howard Rewrite After He Took The Reigns?
The practice of changing the directors on blockbuster films is as old as Hollywood itself. From Victor Fleming replacing both George Cukor in "Gone with the Wind" and Richard Thorpe in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, to Joseph L. Mankiewicz taking over from Rouben Mamoulian during the troubled shoot of 1963's "Cleopatra," to recent superhero film switcheroos like Edgar Wright for Peyton Reed in "Ant-Man" and Michelle MacLaren for Patty Jenkins in "Wonder Woman," when a massive production needs a new helmer for one reason or another, studios are not afraid to bite the bullet. Which isn't to say that a director switch doesn't come with certain consequences — like the public confirmation that a certain project might (probably) be facing major woes.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 1923 Before
The world of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Yellowstone" revolves around the family legacy of the Duttons and the drama surrounding their Montana ranch. Handed down through six generations, after its founding Duttons faced the dangers of the American frontier to travel in search of a new home, the present-day Yellowstone is the nation's largest contiguous ranch in a drama that finds the Dutton descendants embroiled in politics, conflicts with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and challenges to their land rights in the face of progress.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Star As Hypno-Hustler In A Sony Spider-Man Universe Film
After years of fan requests and his own personal ambitions, Donald Glover will finally be starring in a "Spider-Man" film — he just won't be playing the web-slinger. The multihyphenate artist will produce and star in a Sony Spider-Man universe movie about the minor comic book villain Hypno-Hustler, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Myles Murphy, son of renowned comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached as a writer on the project.
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
Tom Hanks Believed The Polar Express Book Had The 'Complete X-Factor' For A Film Adaptation
Few actors can boast the kind of long-running success that Tom Hanks has. Though the actor got his start in comedies and sitcoms in the early 1980s, Hanks has since gone on to grow into one of the most respected dramatic actors in Hollywood. Still, that hasn't stopped the multitalented performer from going back to his roots with more light-hearted fare in the form of romantic comedies and animated films.
Why The Family Guy Creators Wanted To Get Carrie Fisher On The Show
Over its 21-season run, "Family Guy" has amassed numerous celebrity guests while following a no-holds-barred approach to comedy. Many Hollywood A-listers have lent their talents to the series, including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and Betty White, but few have had as prominent of a role as the great Carrie Fisher.
Game Of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Has An Interesting View Of Fame
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau broke out into mainstream fame after playing Jaime Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones" from 2011 to 2019. In a series where death was always on the menu, Jaime made it all the way to the final episode of the popular show, where he ultimately died protecting his queen. While "Game of Thrones" helped Coster-Waldau find mainstream success in America, including a sneaker tribute to his popular "Thrones" character, he was already an accomplished actor before that.
Nick Jonas Said He Learned To Laugh At South Park's Jonas Brothers Parody Episode
It's no secret that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a tendency to paint celebrities in a not-so-flattering light. From the late Michael Jackson's nose falling off to the repulsive Snooki monster, nobody is safe from this duo. The list of parodied Hollywood personalities is endless, but...
Henry Cavill Reportedly Signs Onto Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40,000 Adaptation
Henry Cavill has been all over the headlines lately, and not necessarily for the most positive reasons. With the release of 2022's "Black Adam," he suited up as Superman after an unexpectedly long time away from the character, much to the delight of DC fans around the world. Around the same time, fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" received the disappointing news that he wouldn't return for the show's fourth season. Instead, Liam Hemsworth would succeed him in the role of Geralt of Rivia going forward. Then December 14, 2022, came along.
Warhammer 40K Fans Think An Unscripted Series That Sees Henry Cavill Playing The Game Would Be Just Fine
It's been a wild ride for Henry Cavill lately, with his much-anticipated turn as Superman getting reversed since Cavill won't return as Superman per an announcement on Wednesday, December 14, by newly crowned DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. But all hope is not lost Cavill fans. According...
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Avatar Fans Are Divided Over Sigourney Weaver's Performance As Kiri In The Way Of Water
In creating the technicolor, eye-popping world of Pandora, James Cameron looked to a different sort of space epic. "If you look at how George Lucas did it in the universe that he created, which is astonishing, he chose to make each different biome, each different culture, have their own planet around the galaxy," Cameron said in a conversation with Variety. "And I thought, 'Well, that's not the way Earth works.' Earth has the Arctic, the Antarctic, the rainforest, the desert and the mountains. All different biomes...I can spend as many films as I want to make just on Pandora, just by going to different places."
Why Ryan From Escape The Field Looks So Familiar
In the thriller "Escape the Field," six strangers wake up in a remote, seemingly-endless cornfield and realize they have been kidnapped — but they don't know who did it, why they are there, how they are connected, or where the cornfield is located. Their possessions have been taken from them, but the kidnapper has left them with six survival objects to match the number of victims: a canteen of water, a knife, matches, a compass, a lantern, and a gun with a single bullet.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Already Claiming The Sequel Has The Oscar For Best Visual Effects On Lock
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0