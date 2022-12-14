Photos: Parents line up for a Bus Jam Christmas

A record number of people came to the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday to go Christmas shopping for their children as Bus Jam culminated with the yearly shopping spree for parents.

Bus Jam, which has been sponsored by the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club and KDock Radio for 21 years, provides Christmas gifts to needy families during the holiday season.

After residents helped fill more than four buses the weekend before, all the gifts were sorted and placed on tables, where parents came and picked the gifts they are going to give to the children on Christmas morning.

Due to a larger need in 2022, Bus Jam added extra slots for parents to shop, as volunteers worked to meet the need during trying economic times.