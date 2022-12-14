Read full article on original website
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Manzanola Feeds is Recalling Certain Lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes due to Possible Clostridium botulinum Health Risk
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Animal & Veterinary. Livestock Feed. Reason for Announcement:. Potential to be contaminated with...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
TFP Nutrition Initiated Voluntary Recall of 16 lb. Bags of HEB TEXAS PETS Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potential Salmonella contamination. Company Name:. TFP Nutrition.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
THGH Partners LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Power Life Plant Protein
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Milk. Company Name:. THGH Partners LLC.
Heavy metals found in dark chocolate like Hershey's, Trader Joe's
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Long viewed as healthier than other sweet treats, some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals, according to research released on Thursday by Consumer Reports.Scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization recently measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 popular brands of dark chocolate bars and found cadmium and lead in all of them. For 23 of the bars, consuming just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level for at least one of the metals that could be harmful, CR said. Five of the bars were above those levels...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for the Treatment of High-Risk, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), a non-replicating (cannot multiply in human cells) adenoviral vector based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.
