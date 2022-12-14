Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding man thought he had been shot in face, turns out he was intoxicated, police say
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police were called Thursday night to the intersection of Grace Avenue and Sacramento Street in Redding after a man called 911, claiming he'd been shot in the face during a fight; but it turns out he was intoxicated. Police arrived at the home with a...
krcrtv.com
Screening of Hollywood movie "Hotel Dunsmuir" helps Mill Fire victims
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The major Hollywood movie surrounding a spooky hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, called "Hotel Dunsmuir," had a successful premiere over the weekend. The screening of the film was held at the College of the Siskiyous with all donations going towards the Mill Fire victims. "We would...
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning fire destroys attic: Christmas gem found in the ashes
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An early morning fire has displaced a Shasta County family, nine days before Christmas. The fire broke out in the attic of a home off Arlin Lane some time before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is just south of the Redding Airport, towards Anderson. CAL FIRE...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
krcrtv.com
2 Redding kids gifted with free braces from Shasta Orthodontics
REDDING. Calif. — During the holidays, a doctor in Redding feels the need to give back; and, for 25 years, she's done just that. Dr. Karren McCarthy created the Shasta Orthodontics Holiday Program which helps those who might not be able to afford orthodontic treatments. "We give away free...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash With Semi Kills Corning Man
A head-on crash in Corning recently claimed the life of Denver Williams, a local resident, age 75. The collision occurred along South Avenue when Williams attempted to pass and collided head-on with a log hauler from the other direction. Williams died in the collision, while the semi-driver reportedly suffered shoulder injuries.
krcrtv.com
Enterprise High School's Victorian Dinner is back for the first time since the pandemic
REDDING, Calif. — Enterprise High School (EHS) is hosting their 32nd Annual Victorian Dinner, happening Saturday night, back for the first time since the Covid-19 Pandemic, according to EHS administration. Saturday is the last night to go support the Enterprise Music Department by taking part in a fun-filled evening...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Chief, Shasta County DA talk repeat offender solutions
REDDING, Calif. — Repeat offenders have been a recurring and growing issue in the Northstate that multiple agencies, from the county to local law enforcement, have been trying to tackle. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said local issues, like lack of jail spacing, as well as state legislation,...
krcrtv.com
Subarama is under new ownership, "owners look to bring back the old Subarama"
REDDING, Calif. — Subarama has been in the Northstate Community for 30 years, and just last week the beloved Deli welcomed new owners, Nicki Fisher and Emily Hawk. KRCR's Ashley Harting spoke with Hawk, who says the pair is really surprised and grateful for the community support. Hawk says...
krcrtv.com
Toys for Tots collects truckload of gifts for Shasta County kids
REDDING. Calif. — Rush Personnel Services hosted its fourteenth annual toy drive, bright and early Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, and teamed up with Toys for Tots to make sure kids all over Shasta County receive more than one toy each. After collecting the toys until 9 p.m., more than...
krcrtv.com
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
krcrtv.com
New ambulance funded in Tehama County for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A new ambulance will now circulate and respond to emergency calls in Tehama County, thanks to an awarded grant from Corning Healthcare District to help purchase the response unit. Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff were awarded the funds to...
krcrtv.com
Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding
REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay brings New Year's Eve Celebration to Redding Garden of Lights
REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park is hosting a New Year’s Eve 21+ ticketed celebration located in the center of Redding Garden of Lights on Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Sponsored by Redding Heating & Air, this event features two stages with live music by...
krcrtv.com
Reducing Wildfire Risk: Bella Vista community works to prevent future fires
BELLA VISTA, Calif. — Members of the Shasta County Fire Safe council teamed up with the Dusty Oaks Firewise community group on Thursday to take steps to prevent wildfires and limit the fire threat. Board member of the Shasta County Fire Safe Council, Barbara Holder, says it's not just...
