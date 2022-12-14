ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Screening of Hollywood movie "Hotel Dunsmuir" helps Mill Fire victims

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The major Hollywood movie surrounding a spooky hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, called "Hotel Dunsmuir," had a successful premiere over the weekend. The screening of the film was held at the College of the Siskiyous with all donations going towards the Mill Fire victims. "We would...
DUNSMUIR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

2 Redding kids gifted with free braces from Shasta Orthodontics

REDDING. Calif. — During the holidays, a doctor in Redding feels the need to give back; and, for 25 years, she's done just that. Dr. Karren McCarthy created the Shasta Orthodontics Holiday Program which helps those who might not be able to afford orthodontic treatments. "We give away free...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
PARADISE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash With Semi Kills Corning Man

A head-on crash in Corning recently claimed the life of Denver Williams, a local resident, age 75. The collision occurred along South Avenue when Williams attempted to pass and collided head-on with a log hauler from the other direction. Williams died in the collision, while the semi-driver reportedly suffered shoulder injuries.
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Chief, Shasta County DA talk repeat offender solutions

REDDING, Calif. — Repeat offenders have been a recurring and growing issue in the Northstate that multiple agencies, from the county to local law enforcement, have been trying to tackle. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said local issues, like lack of jail spacing, as well as state legislation,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding

REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy