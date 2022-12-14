Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Strategic Growth Council grants $74M for agricultural lands
REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, California's Strategic Growth Council announced a series of grants totaling $74 million for projects across the state, focusing particularly on agricultural lands that are at risk of development. A total of 54,000 acres will be protected through these grants, including a variety of Northstate...
krcrtv.com
Northstate National Parks to share access with one pass
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Buy one, get four! It was announced this week that the multiple National Parks in and around the Northstate will be honoring each other's annual passes, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The parks that decided to join forces and allow access across passes include:. Lassen Volcanic. Whiskeytown.
krcrtv.com
Local conservancy groups take measures to protect birds from rapidly spreading avian flu
EUREKA, Calif. — As the new avian flu spreads rapidly through various bird species across the globe, local refuges, zoos and other groups are taking steps to protect their birds. Some measures for people handling birds include wearing personal protective equipment and keeping captive birds in separate enclosures so...
krcrtv.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
krcrtv.com
How California's new solar incentive proposal could impact you
REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission began consideration of new rules regarding the rooftop solar incentive program known as net energy metering (NEM). According to CalMatters, almost 40% of California solar power comes from customers who have rooftop solar panels. Californians currently get paid for...
krcrtv.com
Lassen DA on state's prison closures: "It's obviously going to have an impact"
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California continues to shut down prison facilities, citing fiscal responsibility as the main factor. Last week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the future closure of the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, plus the deactivation of certain facilities in six other prisons.
krcrtv.com
Week-long winter storm impacting Northeast, upper Midwest coming to a close
WASHINGTON (TND) — The final piece of a massive storm system that's crawled across the country is now hovering over New England. Light snow showers gradually coming to an end over the northern Plains and upper Midwest where winter weather advisories remain in place. According to the Weather Prediction Center, blowing snow could result in near-zero visibility at times and snow-covered roads will make travel dangerous.
krcrtv.com
Northstate smoke shop owners get ready to ditch the flavored tobacco
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Supreme Court, Monday, rejected hearing the tobacco industry and retailers' bid to block the upcoming ban of flavored tobacco statewide. "It's scary because there are millions of customers who feel like they're not having their voices heard," said Lucas Lyman, owner of Redding's Nor Cal Vapes.
Comments / 0