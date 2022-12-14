L-S girls can’t overcome tough shooting night in loss to Pleasantville

Lynnville-Sully junior Aubree Arthur, left, dives for a loose ball against Pleasantville on Saturday. She finished with six points and five rebounds, but the Hawks lost to the Trojans, 42-33. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

SULLY — The Lynnville-Sully girls basketball team got good shots and ran its offense well on Saturday. The shots just didn’t go in the hole enough.

The Hawks led by two after one quarter but shot just 19 percent from the floor and struggled at the free-throw line during a 42-33 non-conference home loss to Pleasantville.

“We’re getting the looks that we want and shots that we want. We’re just not putting the ball in the hole right now,” Lynnville-Sully head girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “We just have to finish our possessions with a made basket.”

A layup by Greenlee Smock and a free throw by Aubree Arthur put the Hawks up 5-2 and Kate Harthoorn’s made 3-pointer pushed the lead to 8-5.

The Hawks led 9-7 after one quarter, but a 9-0 run for Pleasantville gave the visitors the advantage for good.

Alaina Roberts stopped the run with a 3 and a drive to the bucket by Harthoorn kept the Hawks close.

The Trojans (5-3) scored the final four points of the half and led by eight at the break. Pleasantville outscored the hosts 15-5 in the second quarter.

“We missed a bunch of shots and didn’t make our free throws,” Hulsing said. “We stopped executing, too. We also had some mistakes defensively and it kind of just compounded.”

Lynnville-Sully (4-4) rallied to tie the game in the third. The Hawks scored the first five of the frame on a bucket inside by Arthur, a basket by Smock and a free throw by Brooke Conover.

After Pleasantville extended its lead, L-S got a pair of freebies from Arthur and Smock buried a 3-pointer to tie the contest.

But for the second time in the game, the Trojans ended the quarter on a run and led 30-24 after three.

“We stopped doing what we did to get the game tied,” Hulsing said. “The next few possessions after we tied it, we gave up a layup, we didn’t execute on offense and stopped doing what we needed to do and missed a few point-blank shots, too. We didn’t defend inside and didn’t have good ball pressure on the outside. It’s a combination of little things.”

The visitors extended the run to 12-2 and led 36-26 in the fourth. L-S tried to rally but went 2-of-6 from the line in the quarter. Smock banked in a shot and Roberts canned another trey, but it was too little too late for the Hawks.

“They are battling, fighting hard and not trying to miss shots,” Hulsing said. “They are working hard. We just have to clean up and be sharper on some little things.”

The Hawks made only 7-of-23 from the foul line and were 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

They out-rebounded the Trojans 42-35, outscored them 15-4 in bench points and had a 9-2 surplus in points off turnovers. Pleasantville committed 21 turnovers to the Hawks’ 14.

Lynnville-Sully freshman Kate Harthoorn drives the ball to the basket in the second half against Pleasantville on Saturday. The Hawks lost 42-33. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Hope DeMan led all scorers with 19 points and added nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists.

The Trojans shot 39 percent from the floor and made 9-of-18 from the line.

“Both teams played last night so that’s not an excuse. It’s an execution thing and finishing when we need to finish,” Hulsing said. “I think some of it is confidence and some of it is trying to find a rhythm but we are just overthinking it. We missed a ton of free throws. We missed a bunch of bunnies, too.”

Roberts led the Hawks with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals off the bench.

Smock added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals and Conover chipped in three points, a career-high 14 rebounds and two blocks. Arthur registered six points and five boards.

Harthoorn put in five points and grabbed two boards and Elise Alberts and Tatum Huyser each pulled down two rebounds.