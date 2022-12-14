ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Green said the proclamation...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December. Winebush is charged with the death of 21-year-old Tony Taki and is accused of stabbing Taki during what court documents are calling a "group retaliation."
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI

