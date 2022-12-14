Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
"To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
KITV.com
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
KITV.com
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
KITV.com
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Kalihi has died. This is the 53rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 44 during the same time last year. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North King Street near Robello Lane. Honolulu...
KITV.com
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December. Winebush is charged with the death of 21-year-old Tony Taki and is accused of stabbing Taki during what court documents are calling a "group retaliation."
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
hawaiinewsnow.com
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills
He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
KITV.com
Suspect assaults elderly woman, steals expensive watch during Kahala-area home invasion
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who they say assaulted an elderly woman at her Kahala-area home and made off with a wristwatch worth thousands of dollars. The incident happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a home on Halekoa Drive. According to the report, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling to Keaukaha as construction is still ongoing. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night on North King Street near Robello Lane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration
He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
