ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Mel B & Ex Stephen Belafonte File Court Docs Over Their Daughter, Hurl Nasty Accusations Against Each Other

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdJIV_0jhvw6Kv00
mega

The drama between Melanie "Mel B" Brown and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

According to recently filed court documents, Belafonte requested an emergency hearing in order to discuss their 11-year-old daughter Madison 's upcoming trip to visit the Spice Girls alum in the U.K., claiming the singer has been drinking and exhibiting bizarre behavior.

However, the British superstar has now fought back, asking the judge to dismiss his wishes, insisting he's the one who needs help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guzJb_0jhvw6Kv00
mega

On Tuesday, December 13, Radar first reported the film producer , 47, asked the court to mandate that Brown would not be allowed to drink alcohol while watching their daughter, as in the past, the star, also 47, allegedly became so "intoxicated" Madison "felt the need to call [Mel] out" over her actions.

Belafonte also wants the "Wannabe" crooner to be prohibited from exposing herself in Madison's presence, noting she's allegedly done so before.

In the docs, the Los Angeles native said their daughter informed him of an incident from last month in which "[Mel] inappropriately entered Madison’s bathtub naked and, on several occasions, ‘cuddled’ naked with Madison, ‘spooning’ her, in the same bed [Mel] shares with her partner."

SPICE GIRL MEL B DUBS JAMES CORDEN THE 'BIGGEST D**KHEAD' IN HOLLYWOOD: 'HE HASN'T BEEN VERY NICE'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzHF3_0jhvw6Kv00
mega

Hours after the allegations were made, Brown denied his claims and hurled her own accusations at Belafonte, noting drinking has never been an "issue" for her while watching Madison, and she's always passed drug tests.

"Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August," her attorney noted. "Yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the U.K to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp1Sy_0jhvw6Kv00
mega

Additionally, the mom-of-three revealed there is "video evidence of Stephen using cocaine," so she wants him to submit to random drug testing, though Belafonte hit back at that declaration telling Radar , "Let's put Melanie's lies to the test. If Melanie can produce a video of me doing cocaine, I will give up the rights to my daughter."

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously

Hours before late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, December 13, his wife, Allison Holker, pushed authorities surrounding her husband’s odd behavior, insiders close with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Holker arrived at a department branch that morning, where she purportedly made a point to reiterate the unusual circumstances surrounding Boss' disappearance.She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her

Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Questioning' Her Marriage To Kody After Christine & Janelle's Exit, Spills Source

Say it ain't so! After Christine and Janelle Brown left Kody following more than 25 years together, respectively, Robyn is likely having second thoughts about sticking around herself. While Kody remains happy in one of this two remaining marriages, his fourth wife — dubbed his "favorite" by Sister Wives fans — isn't feeling so stable in their union anymore."It's all a mess," a source spilled to a news publication. "Kody is happy with Robyn and that’s what he’s concentrating on, but who knows how long that will ultimately last?" FEELING HERSELF! JANELLE BROWN GUSHES OVER WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY AFTER LEAVING...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
RadarOnline

Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
OK! Magazine

Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before

Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Beloved DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death At Age 40

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out following the untimely passing of her famed talk show's DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss."I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]," the comedian penned of the 40-year-old dancer, who died on Tuesday, December 13, after allegedly taking his own life.Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, becoming an executive producer in 2020 and remaining on the show as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

169K+
Followers
5K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy