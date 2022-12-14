Mel B & Ex Stephen Belafonte File Court Docs Over Their Daughter, Hurl Nasty Accusations Against Each Other

mega

The drama between Melanie "Mel B" Brown and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

According to recently filed court documents, Belafonte requested an emergency hearing in order to discuss their 11-year-old daughter Madison 's upcoming trip to visit the Spice Girls alum in the U.K., claiming the singer has been drinking and exhibiting bizarre behavior.

However, the British superstar has now fought back, asking the judge to dismiss his wishes, insisting he's the one who needs help.

mega

On Tuesday, December 13, Radar first reported the film producer , 47, asked the court to mandate that Brown would not be allowed to drink alcohol while watching their daughter, as in the past, the star, also 47, allegedly became so "intoxicated" Madison "felt the need to call [Mel] out" over her actions.

Belafonte also wants the "Wannabe" crooner to be prohibited from exposing herself in Madison's presence, noting she's allegedly done so before.

In the docs, the Los Angeles native said their daughter informed him of an incident from last month in which "[Mel] inappropriately entered Madison’s bathtub naked and, on several occasions, ‘cuddled’ naked with Madison, ‘spooning’ her, in the same bed [Mel] shares with her partner."

SPICE GIRL MEL B DUBS JAMES CORDEN THE 'BIGGEST D**KHEAD' IN HOLLYWOOD: 'HE HASN'T BEEN VERY NICE'

mega

Hours after the allegations were made, Brown denied his claims and hurled her own accusations at Belafonte, noting drinking has never been an "issue" for her while watching Madison, and she's always passed drug tests.

"Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August," her attorney noted. "Yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the U.K to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns."

mega

Additionally, the mom-of-three revealed there is "video evidence of Stephen using cocaine," so she wants him to submit to random drug testing, though Belafonte hit back at that declaration telling Radar , "Let's put Melanie's lies to the test. If Melanie can produce a video of me doing cocaine, I will give up the rights to my daughter."