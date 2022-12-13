Read full article on original website
Lisa A. Norris
Lisa A. Norris, 62, died Thursday night Dec. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born July 3, 1960. On Aug. 25, 1979, Lisa married William O. Norris; he survives. She is also survived by her children, William (Hannah) O. “Bill” Norris III, Tippecanoe, Deane M....
George Paul Williams
George Paul Williams, 73, Albion, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born July 7, 1949. He is survived by his seven siblings, Betty (Frank) Terry, Rutledge, Tenn., Mary Neace, Lexington, Ky., Reva (Ed) Coe, LaGrange, Roy (Tina) Williams, Lost Creek, Ky., Keith Williams, Albion, Pamela (James) Southwood, Ligonier and Sharon Hayes, Ligonier.
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home in Pierceton. He was born May 8, 1938, in Risner, Ky., the son of (the late) Jimmy and Lishie (Ousley) Reffitt. Ray graduated from high school in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
Mildred E. Balding
Mildred E. Balding, 99, died peacefully at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born March 6, 1923. On July 31, 1942, Mildred married Robert A. Balding; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Marge Burkholder, and Karlena “Sue”...
Michelle Belleshire — PENDING
Michelle Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Dec. 17, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Lisa Olivo
Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma (Cable) and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools. Lisa worked at...
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962. Rick is survived by his sister, Debbie Wireman, Warsaw, and his three grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is entrusted to the arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:33 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, North East Wawasee Drive, south of East CR 1400N, Syracuse. Driver: Magdeline A. Weaver, 33, South Cavin Street 1, Ligonier. Weaver was traveling north on North East Wawasee Drive when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
Elnora A. Sayger
Elnora A. Sayger 88, Rochester, died at 3:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 3, 1934. On April 5, 1952, she married John Sayger. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Ronald (Tina) Sayger, Rochester and Timothy (Linda)...
Timeline From The Past: Post Office Robbery, Peru Flood Of 1913
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 20, 1973 — “Unless it’s an emergency, stay home,” said Ron Himes, Kosciusko County highway department employee. Highway workers today are digging the main county roads out from under 13 inches of snow that began sifting down early Wednesday morning.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 100 block West Van Buren Street, Leesburg. Jeffrey J. Miller reported burglary. Two firearms were stolen. Value: $1,200. 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 1500 block North Fox Farm Road, Warsaw. Tyler L. Fox...
Joshaua May — PENDING
Joshaua May, 50, Warsaw, died Dec.19, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Winona Lake Fireman Of The Year Named At Annual Dinner
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Fire Department recently presented two awards to firefighters at its annual dinner held at The Boat House. Brad Bulter received the Fireman of the Year Award and Mike Cox received the Fireman Service Award. Both awards were presented by Fire Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox...
North Webster Community Center Celebrates Opening Of Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER — “Candy Canes and Cocktails” was the theme of The Culver Family Wellness Center’s grand opening Friday night, Dec. 16. The new wing is located at The North Webster Community Center. The “Candy Canes and Cocktails” reception was the official ribbon cutting for the...
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — The annual Breakfast with Santa event will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the North Webster Community Center. Pancakes and sausage will be served by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Culver Family Wellness Center will host Santa and self-guided tours of the center’s new wing....
Kosciusko Community YMCA Receives Items From ZB Employees
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA’s kids’ programs now have extra supplies thanks to Zimmer Biomet employees. On Friday, Dec. 16, ZB workers dropped off boxes with items such as tissues, crayons, balls and more to the YMCA’s Parkview Warsaw YMCA location. That follows another donation to Baker Youth Club of Warsaw on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Rader Seeking Spot On Leesburg Council
LEESBURG — A third candidate is trying for an open spot on the Leesburg Town Council. Mitchell “Mitch” Rader joins Darrin Lincoln and Amanda Brookins-Bibler in seeking to fill the vacancy made by Republican Doug Jones’ resignation from the council. Jones’ resignation is effective Saturday, Dec. 31.
Five WPD Officers Sworn In
WARSAW — Though they’ve been serving with the Warsaw Police Department for awhile, five officers are officially part of the WPD after being sworn in on Friday, Dec. 16. The service took place at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The officers included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
Jonathan, Emily Martin To Perform Sunday At FCC Of Warsaw
WARSAW — Emily Martin wouldn’t call her and husband Jonathan Martin’s album “Tell Me the Story,” a Christmas album per se. Instead she deems it an Advent one, mentioning it focuses around not just Jesus’ birth, but “the big picture of Scripture,” including “looking at Jesus’ heart and His willingness to come down to us (to be a sacrifice for people’s sins).”
