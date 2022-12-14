ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
photo courtesy of STK

There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try.

Waffle House – Yes, they are open 24/7 and 365 days a year. Multiple locations.

IHOP – Multiple locations. Hours: 6 a – 7 p.

Bucca di Beppo – 1722 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours: 11 a – 10 p.

Blue Aster– At Conrad Nashville, 1620 West End Avenue, Nashville. Hours:7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make reservations here.

-at Noelle Hotel, 200 4th Avenue North. Hours 7 am – 1 pm. Make reservations here.

The Countrypolitan-301 Union Street, Nashville.Breakfast: 7:00 am–11:00 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm–3:00 pm, Dinner: Sunday: 3 p–9 p. Make reservations here.

1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel -710 Demonbreun St., Nashville. Hours 5p-10 p. Make reservations here.

STK Steakhouse 700 12th Ave S, Nashville. Hours 10 a-3 p, brunch and dinner 3 p-10 p. Make reservations here.

Bourbon Steak– 201 8th Avenue South, Nashville. Hours 5 p – 9 p. Make reservations here.

Carne Mare – 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville. Hours are 4 p to 9 p. Make reservations here.

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

