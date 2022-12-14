Read full article on original website
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Winter Wonderland on Ice returns to Whitefish
Glacier Skate Academy (GSA) will be hosting its annual holiday show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. This year GSA is so excited to have guest skater Mauro Bruni from New York joining local Flathead Valley skaters on the ice for the performances. He is a previous United States National and International competitor, 1995 to 2005, and star performer of Holiday on Ice between 2007 to 2018 as well as numerous other touring productions for over a decade. Bruni is an award-winning international...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Robert Matthews Anderson, 100
Robert Matthews Anderson passed away Nov. 16 at the age of 100 in his home in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Mary (Mitzi) of 70 years, and his children, Grant Anderson of Kalispell, Montana and daughter, Dana (Anderson) Thompson of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1922, and raised in Glenrock, New Jersey and later Connecticut, Bob graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1940, participating in Boy Scouts, track and swimming. An active member of the Greenwich YMCA and an Eagle Sea Scout, Bob spent his youth navigating the waters of New England Sound, developing a love...
Locals in natural resource industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel recently returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
Alan Priebe, 75
Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Christmas Stroll returns to Whitefish Dec. 9
The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for one of the biggest family events of the season in the Flathead – the annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Downtown Whitefish will come alive Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, street corner caroling, fire-dancing and juggling, among many other activities. There will be music by the Alpine Bell Ringers, North Valley Music School, the FVCC Vocal Ensemble and Whitefish High School’s Birdland Jazz Ensemble. The Stroll features great...
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
Hospital Corner: Foundation giving is always in season
Christmas came early at Logan Health’s walk-in clinic at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The new digital mobile x-ray system arrived just in time for ski season. This state-of-the-art machine was made possible through a philanthropic gift to the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation. “It’s a game changer,” said Doug Wehrli, Imaging Director at Logan Health – Whitefish. “There’s a 50-percent decrease in radiation per exposure and significantly better image quality. With higher resolution images, our clinic staff can provide a more accurate diagnosis.” This means skiers and snowboarders will get an answer and a care plan while still in their snow gear....
Legals for November, 30 2022
No. 2665 NOTICE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT REQUEST FOR ADMINISTRATIVE CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS The following applications for Administrative Conditional Use Permits have been received by the Whitefish Planning Department: 1. Matthew Wymer, on behalf of Tegridy Farms L.L.C, is requesting an administrative conditional use permit to open a marijuana dispensary at 6466 Highway 93 S. The subject property is developed with an existing commercial building and is zoned WB-2, Secondary Business District. It can be legally described as S01, T30 N, R22 W, TR 6BJB IN SW4NE4 in Whitefish. Loring (WCUP 22-25) 2. Ian Stewart, on behalf of OBR Management, LLC, is requesting an administrative conditional...
Lawsuit over Whitefish subdivision dismissed, while second regarding property continues
A lawsuit filed against the city of Whitefish and a developer over a commercial subdivision has been dismissed. Flathead District Court Judge Dan Wilson on Nov. 9 ruled that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the case. The ruling notes that the plaintiff, the South Whitefish Neighborhood Association, did not serve a petition on the city within three years of filing the complaint, which is required by state law, and thus the court must dismiss the claim. Whitefish in September 2019 approved a five-lot commercial subdivision requested by Whitefish Housing Group, LLC on U.S. 93 just north...
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Joan Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931, to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
City Council preview for Dec. 5
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Dec. 5 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of an ordinance to approve the Depot Park Townhomes planned unit development. -Consideration to approve contract for support during the legislative session. A proclamation for Arbor Day, Friday April 28, 2023. -Prior to the meeting, the council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. to discuss the work of the Flathead Basin Commission. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 16 and Nov. 21.
Tester announces adaptive sports grants for disabled veterans
U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced $81,500 has been awarded to Disabled Recreation Environmental Access Movement (DREAM) Adaptive Recreation, an organization in Whitefish that helps enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities by providing year-round outdoor adaptive recreational opportunities. This funding will help disabled veterans in Montana improve their independence, well-being and quality of life through adaptive sports programs, according to a press release. “DREAM Adaptive Recreation does great work in helping Montana’s veterans and military men and women heal from both seen and unseen wounds of war,” said Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “This funding will...
Looking Back for November 30
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Nov. 30, 1972 Kenny Watson of Whitefish narrowly escaped serious injury or death late Sunday afternoon while hunting in the Bowers Lake area. Watson was walking with his hunting rifle slung over one shoulder of his orange hunting shirt when a rifle slug struck the barrel of his rifle inches from his head, bending the barrel and sliding upwards to nick the front sight. Watson said he never saw or heard the person who fired the shot that so narrowly missed his head. 40 Years Ago Dec. 2, 1982 Whitefish hunter John Bartlett’s...
