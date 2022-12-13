ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTKR

Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Peninsula All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon grew up on the Peninsula and now he puts a lot of his efforts into giving back to the youth in his home community. Reamon is the director of Saturday's City on My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic, which kicks off at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1:00. The contest will feature 70 of the top players in Hampton, Newport News, York, James City and Williamsburg, from grades nine through 12.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Norfolk Marines celebrate 76th anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Marines are celebrating the 76th anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT). The Marines are celebrating the event with a cake-cutting ceremony in the commander’s office. The creation of the Fleet Marine Forces (Atlantic and Pacific) in 1946 served to establish a two-way training...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs are in the midst of an 11-day break from games as the players take their final exams, but when they resume they'll be hoping to continue their winning ways. This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the silver and blue alter their schedule...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Virginia Wesleyan stuns Christopher Newport at buzzer

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport entered the week as the top-ranked team in the country. The Captains now head into the weekend on a two-game skid. Omari DeVeaux's lay-up at the buzzer pushed Virginia Wesleyan past CNU, 77-76, at TowneBank Arena on Thursday night. The win improved the Marlins' record to 11-1, while Christopher Newport fell to 9-2.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

