Treasured Holiday Recipes
Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
Trader Joe’s Curry Chicken Salad (Copycat Recipe)
If you’ve ever had Trader Joe’s curry chicken salad, you know it’s cool, creamy goodness makes it a fan favorite. And now we’ve found the perfect copycat recipe that you can make yourself!. This copycat to Trader Joe’s curry chicken salad recipe uses a Greek yogurt-based...
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
How to make the easiest spinach artichoke dip Christmas tree appetizer
Recipe for a spinach artichoke dip Christmas tree appetizer.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Tartlets with Cheddar Recipe
Savory party bites are welcome at any get-together this season, and these little pies are easy to pull off with prepared puff pastry. Plus, a roundup of 10+ appetizer recipes from dips to meatballs and more The post Broccoli and Cauliflower Tartlets with Cheddar Recipe appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Antipasto Christmas Tree Cheese Ball
Nothing says hostess with the most-est like a charming and delicious antipasto Christmas tree. This cheesy appetizer sculpture will help you decorate for your Christmas party and feed your guests all in one fell swoop. The base is essentially a cheeseball with all of the flavors you might find on a normal antipasto platter—marinated and pickled veggies, spicy cured meat, and salty, nutty cheese—all encased in smooth cream cheese and served with your favorite cracker or crostini.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Olia Hercules’ recipes for Christmas vegetables
Sprouts that even the haters might love, braised in a miso butter and honey glaze, plus a vegetarian main course of cabbage stuffed with mushrooms, onions and chestnuts
Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips
Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).
Gordon Ramsay’s Cranberry Sauce Recipe
Still don’t know how to make Cranberry Sauce for this Christmas season? Here is the Cranberry Sauce recipe of Gordon Ramsay. To write this article we gathered information from gordonramsayrestaurants.com. Contents hide. Ingredients for Cranberry Sauce Recipe. 150g caster sugar. 2-star anise. 4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed. 250g...
Ina Garten’s Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. These freeze-ahead bites are easy to make and ideal for entertaining. Ina Garten is back and better than ever with...
