entrepreneurshiplife.com
21st Century Entrepreneur: Utilizing Tech For Success In The Digital Age
The world is going through a digital revolution. Businesses across the world are struggling to adapt to the changes that software and data are making to their industries, and this creates opportunities for hard-working and dedicated entrepreneurs. If you can develop data focused skills, you can start up a business...
jguru.com
How Much to Tip in a Casino?
Tipping waiters and waitresses, people behind a bar, or taxi drivers is something we all are familiar with. However, doing the exact same thing at a casino feels weird. Not everyone knows whether to tip someone or not and if so, how much to reward is a doubt almost everyone has in common.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Plastic Prototype Manufacturing – What You Need to Know
Whether you are a small startup or a multinational company, plastic prototype manufacturing is an important skill to master. The use of this technology is growing more and more, and it is one that has helped companies develop products that could not be manufactured any other way. This article will discuss some of the key techniques you need to know when utilizing this technology.
Autoweek.com
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
dirtwheelsmag.com
Segway Villain Now Available for Retail in the U.S. Market
As the flagship Segway Powersports offering, the highly anticipated Villain sport model will now be available for retail in the U.S. Market for the very first time. The Villain sport side-by-side will be available in two width options of 72-inches and 64-inches across three different model options. The three different...
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote concept sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
