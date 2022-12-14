Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
DiZoglio Taps Weinreich to Lead State Auditor Transition; Both Share Opposition to NDAs
A North Andover woman, who led the town in banning the use of taxpayer-paid nondisclosure agreements, has been named as director of state Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio’s transition team. Sasha Weinreich’s job will be to “move the auditor-elect’s commitments forward and ensure the new administration’s readiness on Jan. 18.” She...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
nerej.com
The Conrad Group completes sale of 4 Keith Way for $3.45 million - purchased by 1317 Washington RE Holdings, LLC
Hingham, MA The Conrad Group has completed the sale of 4 Keith Way for $3.45 million. The property, fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale, is located directly behind the Derby Street Shoppes and has access to Rte. 3 via the Derby St. exit. Originally built in...
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
everettleader.com
“I’m not going to renovate Pope John”
Mayor Carlo DeMaria rejected the need for Pope John to be rehabbed into classroom space Monday night in a surprise announcement to the city council. He told the city council unequivocally, he will not allow the Pope John rehab to be done. He reversed his public promise to abide by...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy
DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
whdh.com
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
westfordcat.org
Northeastern Massachusetts enters ‘significant’ drought
WESTFORD — Following below normal precipitation in November, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on Dec. 12. She cited a a lack of rainfall events that caused conditions to regress in the region.
GoLocalProv
Faltering Fane Tower – Architecture Critic Morgan
With every new iteration of the Hope Point Tower, the design of the once city-boosting skyscraper is further diminished. There’s a pathos about the latest reveal of a more streamlined, less sexy Fane Tower: it features fewer parking spaces, no decorative elements, and absolutely nothing to set it apart from look-alike blocks from Miami to Dubai. The faltering of the Innovation District’s blockbuster is like the final act of a bullfight, where the once noble but wounded bull drunkenly stumbles toward the coup de grace.
Boston Globe
One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth
‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Lodging
JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa
BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
