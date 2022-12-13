Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada
1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint requesting restitution, among other actions. The post Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Washoe County moves forward with ordinance banning non-recreational camping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance an ordinance banning non-recreational camping — a proposal requested by the sheriff to give his office more leeway to clean up homeless encampments in the unincorporated parts of the county. If passed, the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village man earns award at Nevada Realtors event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at an installation and awards event on Friday, Dec. 9, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state, including Incline Village’s Grant Meyer, for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks. The post Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
nevadabusiness.com
Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM Honored for 36,112 SF, $5.55 Million Deal and Most Transactions in Reno
RENO, Nevada – December 12, 2022 – Colliers | Reno is proud to announce Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM was recently honored by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), which represents the world’s elite in industrial and office brokerage, for its annual Top Transaction Lists of 2022 in the Top Office Transaction category. The 36,112 square foot office building, located at 1315 Financial Boulevard in Reno, closed at $5.55 million in August. Melissa was also awarded Most Transactions award for small market registering 114 deals as of end of November 2022 and totaling approximately $118 million in transaction consideration.
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County leaders vote to initiate ordinance changes that could penalize unauthorized camping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a close vote, Washoe County Commissioners approved initiating the drafting of an ordinance that will increase penalties for those camping in public areas. The piece of legislation proposes to ban “sleeping or making preparations to sleep (including the laying down of bedding for the purpose...
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lawsuit to overturn South Lake Tahoe’s VHR-restricting Measure T in judge’s hands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A lawsuit attempting to overturn the vacation home rental restricting Measure T that was passed by South Lake Tahoe voters in 2018 may soon reach a conclusion. Oral arguments were heard Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a Sacramento court and City Attorney Heather Stroud was...
KOLO TV Reno
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “What’s going on with the energy?” asks David Bouse, an NV Energy Customer. “Why does the energy bill keep kicking in? Why does it keep ticking up?”. That ticking up has Bouse ticked off. He says he noticed the unexplainable increase beginning...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Minden resident Carlo Luri was always a friend to The Record-Courier. He was photo editor at the Cornell Sun in college, and he contributed significantly to our community and the publication, including a few front page photos, both as subject and photographer. Remember him by using one of the trails he helped bring into existence or donating to the Carson Valley Trails Association or maybe both. He will be missed.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Man Previously Arrested in 2016 Murder Case
(December 15, 2022) The Reno Police Department was granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment of Robert Eikelberger. They have taken Eikelberger into custody without incident for the murder of Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016 (see below). This came after the case was transferred to...
2news.com
High Level of Respiratory Illness in Washoe County
Washoe County Health District officials say that the amount of flu and RSV cases is high for this time of year. They reported an additional 211 RSV cases being counted with a total of 1,224 cases of RSV since October- an increase from last year. They say RSV in Washoe County is three times higher than in other locations within the state... and officials are seeing double the cases statewide than in 2021.
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Sparks Library Wednesday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 14, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sparks Library located at 1125 12th Street. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free shot...
