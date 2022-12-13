ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada

1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village man earns award at Nevada Realtors event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at an installation and awards event on Friday, Dec. 9, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state, including Incline Village’s Grant Meyer, for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM Honored for 36,112 SF, $5.55 Million Deal and Most Transactions in Reno

RENO, Nevada – December 12, 2022 – Colliers | Reno is proud to announce Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM was recently honored by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), which represents the world’s elite in industrial and office brokerage, for its annual Top Transaction Lists of 2022 in the Top Office Transaction category. The 36,112 square foot office building, located at 1315 Financial Boulevard in Reno, closed at $5.55 million in August. Melissa was also awarded Most Transactions award for small market registering 114 deals as of end of November 2022 and totaling approximately $118 million in transaction consideration.
RENO, NV
travelawaits.com

17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
CARSON CITY, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada

263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “What’s going on with the energy?” asks David Bouse, an NV Energy Customer. “Why does the energy bill keep kicking in? Why does it keep ticking up?”. That ticking up has Bouse ticked off. He says he noticed the unexplainable increase beginning...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Dec. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Minden resident Carlo Luri was always a friend to The Record-Courier. He was photo editor at the Cornell Sun in college, and he contributed significantly to our community and the publication, including a few front page photos, both as subject and photographer. Remember him by using one of the trails he helped bring into existence or donating to the Carson Valley Trails Association or maybe both. He will be missed.
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest Man Previously Arrested in 2016 Murder Case

(December 15, 2022) The Reno Police Department was granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment of Robert Eikelberger. They have taken Eikelberger into custody without incident for the murder of Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016 (see below). This came after the case was transferred to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

High Level of Respiratory Illness in Washoe County

Washoe County Health District officials say that the amount of flu and RSV cases is high for this time of year. They reported an additional 211 RSV cases being counted with a total of 1,224 cases of RSV since October- an increase from last year. They say RSV in Washoe County is three times higher than in other locations within the state... and officials are seeing double the cases statewide than in 2021.
2news.com

Senior Resource Fair to be held at Sparks Library Wednesday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 14, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sparks Library located at 1125 12th Street. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free shot...
SPARKS, NV

