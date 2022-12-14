Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
One Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at approximately 9:31 p.m. to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival officers found a van on its side after a crash and one person suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
mynewsla.com
4 Wounded in South Los Angeles Shootout Crash While Fleeing
Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead at Mall in West Hills ID’d; Cause Unknown
A man whose body was found at the Fallbrook Center mall in West Hills was identified Saturday but the cause of his death was not yet determined. Michael Vasquez was a 41-year-old man experiencing homelessness, according to the coroner’s office. Officers went to the 22800 block of Victory Boulevard...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in North Hollywood
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired...
mynewsla.com
Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA
Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene. The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Warnings Issued at Seven LA County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday issued warnings to people planning to visit seven beaches due to bacteria levels that exceeded health standards. People were warned to avoid swimming, surfing and getting into the water at the following locations:. — 28th Street Storm Drain at Manhattan County...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Mulch Fire in Thousand Palms
Firefighters contained a 100-by-200-feet mulch fire Saturday in Thousand Palms, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The fire was reported around 3:35 a.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Rio Del Sol. After almost seven hours of battling the fire, firefighters reported there was still heavy smoke, but it was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in South Los Angeles Found
A 21-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles in November has been found, authorities said Thursday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach
A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 67th Way and Obispo Street located a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, No Victims at Shooting in Long Beach
Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
mynewsla.com
CHP Arrests Felony Evading Suspect in Downey
California Highway Patrol officers in Downey arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit with deputies earlier this week that began in the Alhambra area, authorities said Saturday. The arrest was made at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Imperial Highway at Paramount Boulevard. Deputies were chasing a car on the...
mynewsla.com
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Harris is Black, 6 feet...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
