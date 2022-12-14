ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Local wrestlers take titles in Coast Classic

The World
 3 days ago

A trio of South Coast grapplers won their weight classes in the annual Coast Classic in North Bend on Saturday.

Coquille’s Riley Jones was the winner at 182 pounds, pinning Harrisburg’s Bryce Chilgren late in the third period. Jones had pins in his first two matches and decisions in his next two heading into the championship match.

Siuslaw’s Mason Buss was the winner at 195 pounds, pinning Harrisburg’s Parker Hughes just 27 seconds into the championship bout. Buss also won his other three contested matches with first-round pins.

Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was the winner at 220 pounds, pinning Liberty’s Houstyn Lee-Perry in the first round, completing a run in which he pinned all five of his foes.

Clayburn pinned North Bend’s Neal Walter in the semifinals, ending Walter’s chance for a title after he had pinned his first three foes. Walter ended up also losing in the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place match, taking sxth.

Coquille’s Tommy Vigue was the top seed in the loaded weight class, but was pinned by the unseeded Lee-Perry in the second round and Vigue ultimately was eliminated after one consolation win.

Siuslaw’s Joel Sissel had an impressive third-place finish at 182 pounds. After losing his second match, Sissel won six straight bouts, including a pin in the third-place match.

Coquille’s Camaron Houston was sixth at 152 pounds, after eliminating Marshfield’s Jonathan Calvert, the No. 2 seed, in the consolation quarterfinals.

Houston lost to the eventual third-place finisher in the consolation semifinals and then also lost the fifth-place match. Calvert pinned his first two foes on the opening day before losing in the quarterfinals.

Siuslaw’s Delamora was eliminated one round from placing in the 126-pound bracket, falling in the consolation quarterfinals. Marshfield’s Bailey Thompson suffered the same fate at 132 pounds after winning three straight elimination matches.

Siuslaw’s Dayne Muller was one round from placing at 220.

Crook County captured another team title in the event, finishing with 210 points. The Cowboys were the only squad to field wrestlers in all 14 weight classes.

Eagle Point was second with 186.5 points while Crater had 173 for third and Redmond 150.5 for fourth.

Among South Coast schools, Siuslaw was 15th (85), Coquille 17th (48), Myrtle Point 21st (34), Marshfield 22nd (33), North Bend 33rd (15) and Gold Beach 36th (6).

GIRLS

In the girls portion of the tournament, two South Coast girls won titles.

Siuslaw’s Macali Lade pinned Marshfield’s Elyssa Diego for the title at 110 pounds. She pinned all four of her foes while Diego had pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Reedsport’s Tasha Abraham finished second at 105 pounds, losing to North Medford’s by pin in the championship match.

Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman was champion at 135 pounds, pinning North Medford’s Rosa Perez for the title.

Marshfield’s Olivia Shield tied for third place at 170 pounds after reaching the five-match limit for the day with her pin in the consolation semifinals — her fourth pin of the day overall. The girls tournament did not begin until Saturday and with large numbers in the weight classes, many of them saw wrestlers reach the match limit before their placing bouts.

Marshfield’s Mariann Vasquez was fourth at 235 pounds, falling in the third-place match.

Coquille’s Azalea Liles was fourth at 120 pounds. North Bend’s Ilana Maguire was eliminated one match from placing at the weight class.

Coquille’s Nevaeha Florez was fourth at 125 pounds after reaching the semifinals with two pins. She also pinned her opponent in the consolation semifinals before losing in the third-place match.

Siuslaw’s Abby Riggs was fourth at 115.

Brookings-Harbor’s Alora Bergman was fifth at 105

North Bend’s Haley Buskerud tied for fifth at 110 pounds after reaching the five-match limit in the consolation semifinals, which she lost after three wins.

North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi also tied for fifth after reaching the match limit at 155 pounds, the most popular weight class with more than 16 total wrestlers.

Siuslaw’s Danin Lacouture tied for third at 140 pounds after reaching the five-match limit with her fourth-straight consolation victory, a pin in the semifinals.

Myrtle Point’s Jayme Padgett was eliminated one round from placing at 190 pounds.

A total of 32 schools had at least one girl in the tournament, and 167 total girls were entered in the tournament. McNary and Harrisburg each had 11 and Newport 10.

North Medford won the team title with 162.5 points, followed by North Salem (137) and McNary (113). Siuslaw was seventh (86), Marshfield 13th (57), Brookings-Harbor 20th (35), Coquille 21st (34), North Bend 22nd (33), Reedsport 29th (18) and Myrtle Point 32nd (4).

BATTLE AT THE BORDER: North Bend’s Neal Walter was crowned champion in the season-opening Battle at the Border wrestling tournament a week before the Coast Classic, a tournament which also included Marshfield among 16 schools.

Walter was the champion at 220 pounds, where he entered as the top seed. In the title match, he pinned Jase Mintonye of Del Norte, the host school in Crescent City, Calif. He also had pins in his other contested matches.

Marshfield had a pair of wrestlers finish second.

Bailey Thompson was second at 132 pounds, losing a 13-4 decision to Curtis Bartley of Del Norte in the championship match.

At 152 pounds, Marshfield’s Jonathan Calvert reached the final, falling to Owen Hull of Grants Pass by a 17-10 decision.

Reese Hite was third at 120 pounds for the Pirates and Bryson Harvey was fourth at 285 pounds.

Marshfield and North Bend wrestlers who tied for fifth place in their weight classes because one or both of the wrestlers who had reached the fifth-place matches had already competed in the daily limit of five matches, included Marshfield’s Garran Custin at 106 pounds and Trayton Forbes (113) and North Bend’s Wyatt Smith (145).

Marshfield was seventh and North Bend 12th in the team race, which was won by Del Norte. The Pirates had 22 total wrestlers and North Bend 11.

COQUILLE FOURTH: Coquille finished fourth out of 12 schools in the Dan Vidlak Invitational, behind Mazama, North Eugene and Hidden Valley.

Caden Landmark won the title at 138 pounds for the Red Devils, pinning Hidden Valley’s Ryan Hubbard in the championship match.

Riley Jones was second at 195 pounds, pinned by Tyson Van Gastel of Mazama in the final. Teammate Tommy Vigue was second at 220, pinned by Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza in the title bout.

Camaron Houston was third at 152 pounds and Patton Clark (132) and Harley Pierce (285) were fourth.

Local elected officials are reacting to the announcement by State Senator Dallas Heard that he will resign from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN have asked a number of officials for their comment. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said, “Very few people...
Coos County, OR
