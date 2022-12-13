Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Hires New MWBE Program Director
For the last two decades, Guilford County government has made a concerted effort to have an acceptable Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program – but, for most of that time, the results haven’t been good. Over the years, Guilford County Commissioners Bruce Davis, the late Carolyn Coleman and current...
Guilford County Schools to serve 'alternative meals' to slow school lunch debt
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes are coming to Guilford County School Cafeterias. Starting in January, students who have accrued a meal debt will receive what the district calls an "alternative meal." Over the past couple of years, school lunches have been free for every student. Those meals were covered by...
wfhszephyr.com
Election skepticism reaches Forsyth County: Republican protestors appeal school board vote
When former President Donald Trump initially refused to concede in the 2020 presidential election, it was impossible to predict the effect this would have on Republicans nationwide. Allegations of voter fraud, spiraling into unconventional claims about international “meddling” and invalid, non-citizen ballots, took root in thousands of Americans. The result?...
Guilford County GOP says it will sue to get its nominated teacher named to school board
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The chair of the Guilford County Republican Party said Wednesday that his group is prepared to sue to get the person his members chose seated on the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board on Tuesday night voted, 5-2, to reject the GOP’s nomination of longtime teacher Michael Logan to […]
wfmynews2.com
Alamance Burlington School System giving substitute teachers $500 bonus
The bonus is for about 100 eligible substitute teachers with the Alamance Burlington School System. It will be deposited into bank accounts on Dec. 16.
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action
An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Buys New Shoes For Animal Shelter Staff
The Guilford County Manager’s Contingency Fund is money allocated to the county manager each year to help him or her pay for unexpected and special matters that weren’t anticipated when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approves the new fiscal budget each June. Usually, that means the fund...
sandhillssentinel.com
129 new jobs coming to Randolph County
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
Alamance-Burlington substitute teachers are getting bonuses ahead of Christmas
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many of the substitute teachers who work for the Alamance Burlington School System will be getting bonuses this year. The school system said substitute teachers, “Have been vital in serving our students as we move out of the COVID-19 response in our schools and the continued vacancies in many of our classroom teaching positions.”
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
Madame Noire
Student Arrest At Winston-Salem State University Sparks Outrage On Social Media
On Dec. 14, a shocking video of a Black student being placed in handcuffs at Winston-Salem State University went viral. Now, more details have been shared about the controversial clip. According to a police report obtained by NBC News affiliate WXII12, authorities were called to the campus around 8:30 a.m....
BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her
If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
Mount Airy News
COVID, flu, other infections on the rise
RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — has been spreading in unusually high numbers since summer, but recently have spiked. The viral infection can be particularly dangerous to infants. “(RSV)…causes a disease called Bronchiolitis, a condition where thick mucus clogs the medium and small air tubes that lead to...
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin County Farm Bureau agents honored
The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-7 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon. Farm Bureau President...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
