Forsyth County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Hires New MWBE Program Director

For the last two decades, Guilford County government has made a concerted effort to have an acceptable Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program – but, for most of that time, the results haven’t been good. Over the years, Guilford County Commissioners Bruce Davis, the late Carolyn Coleman and current...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Election skepticism reaches Forsyth County: Republican protestors appeal school board vote

When former President Donald Trump initially refused to concede in the 2020 presidential election, it was impossible to predict the effect this would have on Republicans nationwide. Allegations of voter fraud, spiraling into unconventional claims about international “meddling” and invalid, non-citizen ballots, took root in thousands of Americans. The result?...
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action

An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Buys New Shoes For Animal Shelter Staff

The Guilford County Manager’s Contingency Fund is money allocated to the county manager each year to help him or her pay for unexpected and special matters that weren’t anticipated when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approves the new fiscal budget each June. Usually, that means the fund...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

129 new jobs coming to Randolph County

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bossip

BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her

If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
Mount Airy News

COVID, flu, other infections on the rise

RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — has been spreading in unusually high numbers since summer, but recently have spiked. The viral infection can be particularly dangerous to infants. “(RSV)…causes a disease called Bronchiolitis, a condition where thick mucus clogs the medium and small air tubes that lead to...
yadkinripple.com

Yadkin County Farm Bureau agents honored

The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-7 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon. Farm Bureau President...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.

