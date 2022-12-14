ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Major landslide hits camping site in Malaysia, leaving dozens dead and missing

A major landslide hit a campsite at a location known as Father’s Organic Farm in Genting Highlands, Malaysia — about 50 km (31 miles) N of Kuala Lumpur — on December 16, 2022. The cause of the landslide is not clear at the moment as there had been only light rain in the area.
Severe floods hit Namibia after 3 months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours

Unusually heavy rainfall hit Namibia’s capital Windhoek on December 14, 2022, damaging buildings, including a police station, and sweeping away vehicles. Large parts of Wernhil Park Shopping Centre were underwater, with customers reporting that when they returned to their cars, they found them submerged.1. Damage to roofs resulting in...
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Taiwan

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau as M6.2 hit near the coast of eastern Taiwan at 04:03 UTC (12:03 LT) on December 15, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 5.7 km (3.5 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 8 km (5 miles); USGS M5.9 at a depth of 15.3 km (9.5 miles).
Record-breaking snow and coldest air mass of the season hit Japan

Heavy sea-effect snow and the coldest air mass of the season are affecting Japan this week, forcing authorities to issue blizzard warnings for parts of the country. On Wednesday, December 14, The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned people to be on alert for violent winds, high waves, and disruptions to public transportation and traffic caused by blizzards and snowdrifts.
The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: December 7 – 13, 2022

New activity/unrest was reported for 5 volcanoes from December 7 to 13, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 15 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Ahyi, Mariana Islands (USA) | Fuego, South-Central Guatemala | Lascar, Northern Chile | Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands (USA) | Semeru, Eastern Java. Ongoing activity:...
