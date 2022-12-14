Read full article on original website
Related
watchers.news
Major landslide hits camping site in Malaysia, leaving dozens dead and missing
A major landslide hit a campsite at a location known as Father’s Organic Farm in Genting Highlands, Malaysia — about 50 km (31 miles) N of Kuala Lumpur — on December 16, 2022. The cause of the landslide is not clear at the moment as there had been only light rain in the area.
watchers.news
Severe floods hit Namibia after 3 months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours
Unusually heavy rainfall hit Namibia’s capital Windhoek on December 14, 2022, damaging buildings, including a police station, and sweeping away vehicles. Large parts of Wernhil Park Shopping Centre were underwater, with customers reporting that when they returned to their cars, they found them submerged.1. Damage to roofs resulting in...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Taiwan
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau as M6.2 hit near the coast of eastern Taiwan at 04:03 UTC (12:03 LT) on December 15, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 5.7 km (3.5 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 8 km (5 miles); USGS M5.9 at a depth of 15.3 km (9.5 miles).
Israel deports Palestinian-French lawyer after accusing him of security offences, interior ministry says
JERUSALEM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli interior ministry said.
watchers.news
Record-breaking snow and coldest air mass of the season hit Japan
Heavy sea-effect snow and the coldest air mass of the season are affecting Japan this week, forcing authorities to issue blizzard warnings for parts of the country. On Wednesday, December 14, The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned people to be on alert for violent winds, high waves, and disruptions to public transportation and traffic caused by blizzards and snowdrifts.
watchers.news
The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: December 7 – 13, 2022
New activity/unrest was reported for 5 volcanoes from December 7 to 13, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 15 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Ahyi, Mariana Islands (USA) | Fuego, South-Central Guatemala | Lascar, Northern Chile | Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands (USA) | Semeru, Eastern Java. Ongoing activity:...
Comments / 0