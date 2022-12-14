ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

mendofever.com

Applicants Sought for Three City of Ukiah Planning Commission Vacancies

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah announces that three vacancies on the Planning Commission will be going before the City Council for consideration of appointment. Any qualified individual who would like to make a difference in his/her community and is...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants

The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Unified’s School Board Reinstates Developer Fees to Mitigate Impact of Development on School Facilities

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. During their regular Board meeting on December 15, 2022, Ukiah Unified Trustees approved Resolution 09, 2022-23, adopting their Developer Fee Justification Study, and Resolution 10, 2022-23, establishing the imposition of developer fees. Developer fees are fees developers pay to school districts to mitigate the impact of new development on the school facilities.
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
mendofever.com

Magnolia Tree Outside Ukiah Courthouse Cracking—Trimming Scheduled Saturday to Reduce Weight

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, weather permitting, the County of Mendocino will begin tree trimming services on the magnolia tree in front of the Courthouse building in Ukiah. Pursuant to the attached arborist’s report, the tree has severe cracking at the base, and needs to be trimmed to reduce excess weight. The County of Mendocino is monitoring the situation and will attempt to minimize further deterioration of the tree.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Climate Change, Not Wildfires, Primary Driver of Clear Lake Water Quality

The following is a press release issued by the County of Lake:. County of Lake Water Resources staff and researchers from Michigan State University and University of Vermont partnered to investigate current water quality trends in Clear Lake, and their relationship to wildfires and climate change. The research team evaluated water quality monitoring data from the last three large wildfire years in the Clear Lake Basin, including 2018 (Mendocino Complex), in comparison to long-term water quality nutrient data.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits

The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
WILLITS, CA
KSBW.com

How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
ksro.com

Former Rohnert Park Officer Faces New Charges Regarding Stealing Cash and Cannabis from Traffic Stops

A former Rohnert Park officer is facing four new charges. Prosecutors say Joseph Huffaker and at least one other cop posed as ATF agents during traffic stops. They’re accused of stealing cash and marijuana from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border, and then lying to cover it up. Huffaker resigned in 2019 and was first indicted more than a year ago. He was in court this week and maintains his innocence.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
theava.com

Armed Robbery in Downtown Boonville

Mi Esperanza, a tidy little market at the corner of Haehl Street and Highway 128, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon about two-thirty. Few details are yet known, but first reports say the robber was a youngish white man who fled on foot. Several Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site...
BOONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.16.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA

