Applicants Sought for Three City of Ukiah Planning Commission Vacancies
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah announces that three vacancies on the Planning Commission will be going before the City Council for consideration of appointment. Any qualified individual who would like to make a difference in his/her community and is...
By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants
The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
Ukiah Unified’s School Board Reinstates Developer Fees to Mitigate Impact of Development on School Facilities
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. During their regular Board meeting on December 15, 2022, Ukiah Unified Trustees approved Resolution 09, 2022-23, adopting their Developer Fee Justification Study, and Resolution 10, 2022-23, establishing the imposition of developer fees. Developer fees are fees developers pay to school districts to mitigate the impact of new development on the school facilities.
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
Mendocino County: Wine Grapes and Timber Drop Nearly 30% in Value, the Troubles of Quantifying Cannabis
California’s Food and Agricultural Code requires each county to submit an Annual Crop report to the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture. This report provides the gross value of agricultural commodities provided in a given county, not the net return for producers. Mendocino County’s 2021 Crop Report was...
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Passenger Unable To Pay Cab Fee, Verbal On The Rail Trail – Ukiah Police Logs 12.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Magnolia Tree Outside Ukiah Courthouse Cracking—Trimming Scheduled Saturday to Reduce Weight
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, weather permitting, the County of Mendocino will begin tree trimming services on the magnolia tree in front of the Courthouse building in Ukiah. Pursuant to the attached arborist’s report, the tree has severe cracking at the base, and needs to be trimmed to reduce excess weight. The County of Mendocino is monitoring the situation and will attempt to minimize further deterioration of the tree.
Climate Change, Not Wildfires, Primary Driver of Clear Lake Water Quality
The following is a press release issued by the County of Lake:. County of Lake Water Resources staff and researchers from Michigan State University and University of Vermont partnered to investigate current water quality trends in Clear Lake, and their relationship to wildfires and climate change. The research team evaluated water quality monitoring data from the last three large wildfire years in the Clear Lake Basin, including 2018 (Mendocino Complex), in comparison to long-term water quality nutrient data.
Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits
The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
[UPDATE: Roadway Clear]Two-Vehicle Collision Between Hopland and Cloverdale—Traffic Controls in Place
An early morning traffic collision on Highway 101 between Hopland and Cloverdale has reportedly resulted in a vehicle stuck in the center median. Personnel on the scene have established traffic controls to guide drivers around the incident. The initial dispatch came in at 6:44 a.m. specifying the incident was “just...
Former Rohnert Park Officer Faces New Charges Regarding Stealing Cash and Cannabis from Traffic Stops
A former Rohnert Park officer is facing four new charges. Prosecutors say Joseph Huffaker and at least one other cop posed as ATF agents during traffic stops. They’re accused of stealing cash and marijuana from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border, and then lying to cover it up. Huffaker resigned in 2019 and was first indicted more than a year ago. He was in court this week and maintains his innocence.
Armed Robbery in Downtown Boonville
Mi Esperanza, a tidy little market at the corner of Haehl Street and Highway 128, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon about two-thirty. Few details are yet known, but first reports say the robber was a youngish white man who fled on foot. Several Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site...
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
Assault/Battery, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
Firefighters On Scene of Escaped Burn Pile Next to State Route 253 West of Ukiah
Scanner traffic beginning at 12:43 p.m. indicates a burn pile has escaped containment along State Route 253 west of Ukiah. Ground and air resources have been deployed. A firefighter on the scene stated the fire is approximately a half-acre in size burning mainly in grass at a slow rate of spread.
Man Shoots Himself After Reported Domestic Violence Incident Near Fort Bragg
A fast-moving domestic violence incident occurred on the 3900 block of Comptche Ukiah Road near Fort Bragg involving an armed man. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after the armed man reportedly shot himself in the head around 6:38 p.m. At approximately 6:20 p.m., scanner traffic indicated a...
