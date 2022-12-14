ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Says He’d Return on ‘The Voice’ After Season 22, But There’s a Catch

Blake Shelton received another notch in his belt after he secured victory during the Season 22 finale of “The Voice.” During Tuesday night’s show, the coach watched proudly as his team member, Bryce Leatherwood, was crowned the season’s winner. This marks Shelton’s record-setting ninth victory as a coach in the popular singing competition. However, the moment was bittersweet since the country singer is leaving after Season 23.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TVLine

The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…

This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Outsider.com

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed

The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
iheart.com

Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault

Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%. Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week: 35% —...
MARYLAND STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy