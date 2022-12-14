Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues on the Frying Pan River. The potential for an ice jam release is also possible for the Roaring Fork River. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Frying Pan River should move away from the river and seek higher ground now. The potential for ice jam releases are also possible on the Roaring Fork River through the middle of next week as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in these rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam within the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring on the Frying Pan River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Conditions are expected to improve today through tomorrow with an incoming weather system, and are not expected to degrade again this weekend.
Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 368.0 feet, House lots on the north end of Emerald Lane at Hooker`s Bend are beginning to flood. Water is backing into most sloughs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 366.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 367.3 feet Monday evening. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Wallace, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, and Mullan. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Light snow is expected to develop Saturday evening, increasing on Sunday as bands of moderate snow develop. This will lead to winter travel conditions that will persist into Monday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 13:11:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-17 14:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Showers have diminished in the past hour, also diminishing flooding for the area. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 111 AOAULI ASO TOANA`I TESEMA 17 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Impacts to trees and power lines could be possible as well.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Fresno-Clovis, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fresno-Clovis; South End San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. A period of moderate snowfall is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday. Blowing snow and reduced visibility is expected at Evaro Hill on Sunday night with the passage of the Arctic Front. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday to noon MST /11 AM PST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog.
