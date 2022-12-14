Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 13:11:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-17 14:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Showers have diminished in the past hour, also diminishing flooding for the area. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 111 AOAULI ASO TOANA`I TESEMA 17 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Freezing rain possible within Snoqualmie Pass, but accumulations will be little to none. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero tonight and Sunday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
Special Weather Statement issued for Madison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison River Valley Blowing snow reducing visibility through the Madison River Valley Southerly winds funneling through the Madison River Valley are gusting in excess of 40 mph at times this afternoon, which is causing loose snow to blow and drift through the area. Visibilities of two miles or less are common, with some areas going down to one mile or less. These conditions will likely persist at least through this evening, making travel very difficult. Be aware that drifting snow will likely obscure potential icy areas on the roadway. Drive with caution and be ready for changing road and visibility conditions.
Freeze Warning issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Washington, Montgomery and Northern Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; Western Siskiyou County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, with light winds and poor mixing. This is likely to lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California, south central Oregon, and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Light snow occuring with an additional inch of accumulation expected. Storm total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening from Tok to Northway may reduce visibility one half mile or less in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Along the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions creating difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds are expected to taper off after midnight tonight.
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Carquinez Strait and Delta, and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne ISOLATED SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT Light snow will continue to move across the area tonight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. As temperatures continue to fall isolated slick spots will be possible especially on elevated surfaces such as bridge decks. Use extra caution if traveling tonight or walking on elevated surfaces.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Hill County; Northern Blaine County Light to at Times Moderate Snow Continues Light, to at times moderate, snow will continue across eastern portions of the North-central Montana Hi-Line. Expect areas of snow with visibility dropping below a mile at times through the afternoon. Give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive at your destination if traveling.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hill County, Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
