Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Wallace, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, and Mullan. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Light snow is expected to develop Saturday evening, increasing on Sunday as bands of moderate snow develop. This will lead to winter travel conditions that will persist into Monday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Conditions are expected to improve today through tomorrow with an incoming weather system, and are not expected to degrade again this weekend.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Curry County Coast; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Coast AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, with light winds and poor mixing. This is likely to lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California, south central Oregon, and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues on the Frying Pan River. The potential for an ice jam release is also possible for the Roaring Fork River. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Frying Pan River should move away from the river and seek higher ground now. The potential for ice jam releases are also possible on the Roaring Fork River through the middle of next week as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in these rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam within the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring on the Frying Pan River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, Central Laramie Range and southwest Platte County including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hill County, Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches near Flathead Lake. Blowing snow and reduced visibility from northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Bitterly cold wind chill values of 10 to 20 below zero expected Sunday morning onwards, particularly in the Flathead valley. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Impacts to trees and power lines could be possible as well.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution for Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
