weather.gov
Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 13:11:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-17 14:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Showers have diminished in the past hour, also diminishing flooding for the area. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 111 AOAULI ASO TOANA`I TESEMA 17 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-18 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage Strong high pressure combined with a temperature inversion over the Anchorage Bowl will result in patchy dense fog (visibility of one quarter mile or less) over the next 2-3 days. Fog will be thickest in the lower lying areas, especially at night.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster ACCUMULATING SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS TONIGHT Snow showers are expected to increase in coverage tonight, with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected by Sunday morning. Localized amounts of around 4 inches are possible along the higher windward slopes. These snow showers, combined with temperatures falling into the teens, could result in snow covered roads and travel difficulties into Sunday morning. West winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will cause blowing snow, and heavier snow showers could cause a sudden decrease in visibility and quick accumulation on roadways. In addition, the combination of wind and temperatures will produce wind chills in the single digits either side of zero tonight into Sunday morning. Use caution if traveling, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also allow for plenty of stopping distance.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ACCUMULATING SNOW ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT Snow showers are likely for locations along and west of the Allegheny Front in western Maryland and West Virginia later this evening into early Sunday morning. Accumulations around 1 to 2 inches are most likely, but heavier snow showers and perhaps even a snow squall are possible between 1 AM and 8 AM. Localized snowfall accumulations around 2 to 4 inches are possible. The best chance for heavier snow showers will be around Keysers Ridge, McHenry, Oakland, Grantsville, and Backbone Mountain just west of Bayard. Interstate 68, US 219, US 50, and US 40 will be impacted. The combination of accumulating snow with temperatures in the teens and 20s means that roads can be slippery and snow covered through Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne ISOLATED SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT Light snow will continue to move across the area tonight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. As temperatures continue to fall isolated slick spots will be possible especially on elevated surfaces such as bridge decks. Use extra caution if traveling tonight or walking on elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Hill County; Northern Blaine County Light to at Times Moderate Snow Continues Light, to at times moderate, snow will continue across eastern portions of the North-central Montana Hi-Line. Expect areas of snow with visibility dropping below a mile at times through the afternoon. Give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive at your destination if traveling.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Washington, Montgomery and Northern Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Light snow occuring with an additional inch of accumulation expected. Storm total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening from Tok to Northway may reduce visibility one half mile or less in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Along the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions creating difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds are expected to taper off after midnight tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 11:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be worst in rural areas and may fluctuate and change drastically over short periods of time and distance.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues on the Frying Pan River. The potential for an ice jam release is also possible for the Roaring Fork River. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Frying Pan River should move away from the river and seek higher ground now. The potential for ice jam releases are also possible on the Roaring Fork River through the middle of next week as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in these rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam within the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring on the Frying Pan River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling across the region.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Burleson, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
